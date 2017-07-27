Aalberts Industries NV (AALB.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aalberts Industries operating profit raises by 13%

July 27 (Reuters) - AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV ::REG-AALBERTS INDUSTRIES N.V.: ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH +5%; NET PROFIT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE +12%.H1 REVENUE +7% TO EUR 1,368 MILLION (ORGANIC +5%)‍​.H1 OPERATING PROFIT (EBITA) +13% TO EUR 170 MILLION; EBITA-MARGIN IMPROVED TO 12.4%‍​.H1 NET PROFIT BEFORE AMORTISATION +12% TO EUR 117 MILLION; ‍​.AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV H1 REUTERS POLL: REVENUES EUR 1.34 BILLION; EBITA EUR 163 MILLION; ADJUSTED. NET PROFIT EUR 115 MILLION.

Aalberts Industries net profit up 12 percent to 212 million euros

Aalberts Industries NV : Net profit and earnings per share +12 percent . FY operating profit (EBITA) +10% to 298 million euros ($315.73 million); EBITA-margin 11.8 percent . FY revenue 2.52 billion euros versus 2.48 billion euros year ago . FY net profit before amortisation +12 percent to 212 million euros; earnings per share 1.92 euros (+12 percent) . FY earnings per share before amortisation 1.92 euros versus 1.72 euros year ago .Proposes to increase the cash dividend per ordinary share by 12 percent to 0.58 euros (2015: 0.52 euros).

Aalberts Industries H1 EBITA rises to 150.4 mln euros

Aalberts Industries NV : H1 revenue up 2.5 pct at 1,274 million euros ($1.41 billion) (organic +1.2 pct) . H1 net profit before amortisation +15 pct to 105 million euros .H1 EBITA 150.4 million euros versus 134.7 million euros year ago.

Aalberts Industries proposes FY 2015 dividend

Aalberts Industries NV:]:FY 2015 dividend proposal +13 pct to 0.52 euro in cash per share.

Aalberts Industries to acquire Schroeder Industries

Aalberts Industries NV:Reaches an agreement to acquire 100 percent of shares of Schroeder Industries, Inc., a company, based in San Antonio, Texas, USA, active in the beverage dispense market.Says ‍existing management team of beverage dispense group will take leadership and combine activities.

Aalberts Industries to acquire Ushers Machine & Tool Co​

Aalberts Industries NV:Has reached an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares of Ushers Machine & Tool Co​.‍Ushers generates an annual revenue of approximately $40 million.Results of Ushers will be consolidated effective from January 1, 2016.