Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

Rite Aid says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Rite Aid Corp says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​.

Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.

Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​.

Apple names Katherine Adams general counsel and SVP

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc ::Katherine Adams joins Apple as general counsel & SVP.‍Bruce Sewell retires as Apple's general counsel​.‍Katherine Adams, formerly SVP and general counsel of Honeywell, will join company as general counsel and SVP of Legal and Global Security​.

Apple says received 30,814 government device requests for H1 2017

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc : :Apple Inc - for first half of 2017, total no of government device requests received worldwide were 30,814, for 233,052 devices specified in requests.Apple Inc - for first half of 2017, total no of government device requests where data was provided worldwide were 23,856.

Quanta Computer clarifies media reports regarding manufacturing of Apple products

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Quanta Computer Inc <2382.TW>:Says it does not manufacture any product for Apple << >> at its Chongqing site as of now, clarifying media reports.Says all products Quanta manufactures for Apple do not involve student interns or engage in any student internship programs with vocational schools.Says Quanta is deeply committed to following the strict standards set by Apple and the Fair Labor Association.

Sprint Corp will offer iPhone 8 64GB for $0 with eligible trade-in of select devices​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Sprint Corp - ‍effective immediately, Sprint will offer iPhone 8 64GB for $0 with an eligible trade-in of select devices​.Sprint Corp - ‍will offer "special introductory three-month cellular plan trial" for Apple Watch Series 3 customers​.

BCE Inc says ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 arrive at bell on Sept 22​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :BCE Inc - ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at bell on September 22​.BCE Inc - ‍iphone x will be available to pre-order from bell on Friday, October 27​.

iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Oct 27​

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Telus Corp : :Telus Corp - ‍iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus arrive at Telus on Friday, September 22; telus to also offer apple watch series 3​.Telus Corp - ‍ iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Friday October 27​.

Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​.