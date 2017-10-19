Edition:
United States

Apple Inc (AAPL.OQ)

AAPL.OQ on NASDAQ Stock Exchange Global Select Market

156.25USD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.27 (+0.17%)
Prev Close
$155.98
Open
$157.05
Day's High
$157.75
Day's Low
$155.96
Volume
7,647,922
Avg. Vol
7,469,339
52-wk High
$164.94
52-wk Low
$104.09

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Rite Aid says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 09:12am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Rite Aid Corp says ‍riteaid.com now accepting Apple Pay​.  Full Article

Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad
Wednesday, 18 Oct 2017 08:30am EDT 

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Apple & GE partner to bring Predix industrial apps to iPhone & iPad.Apple - co, GE announced partnership to deliver industrial apps designed to bring data from Predix, GE's industrial IOT platform, to iPhone and iPad​.Apple inc - ‍Apple will promote GE's Predix as industrial IOT analytics platform of choice to its customers and developers​.  Full Article

Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 12:46pm EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - :Qualcomm asks China to halt manufacture, sale of Apple iPhones - Bloomberg‍​.  Full Article

Apple names Katherine Adams general counsel and SVP
Friday, 6 Oct 2017 11:00am EDT 

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Apple Inc ::Katherine Adams joins Apple as general counsel & SVP.‍Bruce Sewell retires as Apple's general counsel​.‍Katherine Adams, formerly SVP and general counsel of Honeywell, will join company as general counsel and SVP of Legal and Global Security​.  Full Article

Apple says received 30,814 government device requests for H1 2017
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 02:55pm EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Apple Inc : :Apple Inc - for first half of 2017, total no of government device requests received worldwide were 30,814, for 233,052 devices specified in requests.Apple Inc - for first half of 2017, total no of government device requests where data was provided worldwide were 23,856.  Full Article

Quanta Computer clarifies media reports regarding manufacturing of Apple products
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 06:08am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Quanta Computer Inc <2382.TW>:Says it does not manufacture any product for Apple <<>> at its Chongqing site as of now, clarifying media reports.Says all products Quanta manufactures for Apple do not involve student interns or engage in any student internship programs with vocational schools.Says Quanta is deeply committed to following the strict standards set by Apple and the Fair Labor Association.  Full Article

Sprint Corp will offer iPhone 8 64GB for $0 with eligible trade-in of select devices​
Monday, 18 Sep 2017 08:02am EDT 

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Sprint Corp - ‍effective immediately, Sprint will offer iPhone 8 64GB for $0 with an eligible trade-in of select devices​.Sprint Corp - ‍will offer "special introductory three-month cellular plan trial" for Apple Watch Series 3 customers​.  Full Article

BCE Inc says ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 arrive at bell on Sept 22​
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 09:24am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :BCE Inc - ‍iphone 8, iphone 8 plus, apple watch series 3 with built-in cellular arrive at bell on September 22​.BCE Inc - ‍iphone x will be available to pre-order from bell on Friday, October 27​.  Full Article

iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Oct 27​
Friday, 15 Sep 2017 06:00am EDT 

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Telus Corp : :Telus Corp - ‍iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus arrive at Telus on Friday, September 22; telus to also offer apple watch series 3​.Telus Corp - ‍ iPhone X will be available to pre-order at Telus on Friday October 27​.  Full Article

Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​
Thursday, 14 Sep 2017 04:47pm EDT 

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Apple Inc :Verizon says ‍iPhone 8, iPhone 8 plus, Apple Watch series 3 arrive at Verizon on September 22​.  Full Article

Apple Inc News

Photo

Apple hit with trademark lawsuit over iPhone X 'animoji' feature

NEW YORK A Japanese software company is suing Apple Inc in a U.S. court over the trademark for the term "animoji", alleging the U.S. technology company stole the name to use on a feature of its iPhone X.

» More AAPL.OQ News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials