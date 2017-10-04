Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Tfi international - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with pure industrial real estate trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties.Tfi international-all cash transaction of $135.7 million includes 2 facilities in each of montreal and toronto; deal to result in pre-tax gain of $70 million.
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust ::Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - qtrly FFO per unit $0.10;qtrly AFFO per unit $0.08.
July 25 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions to be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit on a leverage neutral basis.Trust may subsequently place new mortgage financing on certain of properties following closing.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - to sell to 31.25 million trust units at a price of $6.40 per unit.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund portion of purchase price of acquisitions.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - balance of purchase price is intended to be paid using cash on hand and trust's unsecured operating line.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions represent three separate transactions, comprising eight distribution and logistics facilities.
July 12 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - A lease agreement with Ikea Distribution Services Ca Inc. for 100% of trust's Richmond, B.C. Development Site.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $16.1 million acquisition of a property targeted for redevelopment in Scarborough, Ontario.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Facility will fulfill both Ikea's in-store and e-commerce distribution requirements in Western Canada.
June 15 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $32.6 million unconditional agreement to acquire a core asset in richmond, british columbia.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $55.7 million (us$42.0 million) acquisition of a core asset in dallas, texas.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust- richmond acquisition is expected to close late q2 or early q3 2017 and will be financed with existing cash on hand..Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $39.1 million acquisition of trust's existing joint venture partner's interest in three assets in north carolina.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $33.9 million in dispositions of three assets in british columbia and alberta.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - richmond acquisition will be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit or "affopu".Pure Industrial Real Estate - remaining 49% interest in 3 buildings in north carolina from trust's existing jv partner for gross purchase price of about $39.1 million.Pure Industrial Real Estate - financed n carolina deal with cash on hand, through assumption of jv partner's interest in related mortgage of about $18.9 million.
May 10 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016.Adjusted funds from operations per unit were $0.09 for three months ended March 31, 2017.Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.10.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces CDN$125 million equity financing . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says to sell 20.9 million trust units at a price of CDN$$6.00 per unit .Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Trust intends to use proceeds from financing to selectively repay existing indebtedness, to fund new acquisitions.
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - deal for $83.2 million . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - assets are expected to be financed with a new mortgage following closing for approximately 50% of purchase price . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - trust will acquire Houston acquisition using cash on hand and its existing operating line . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - deal immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - new $150 million facility will replace trust's current $110 million secured credit facility and have a three-year term .Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - will have option to increase new facility up to an additional $100 million for a total facility limit of $250 million.
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Announces Release Of Q2 2016 financial results . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.10 .Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.09.
Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust: Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces increase to previously announced public offering to $130 million of trust units .Increased size of its previously announced public offering to 25.8 million units at a price of $5.05 per unit.
