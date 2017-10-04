Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust (AAR_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

TFI International says concluded sale and leaseback of selected real estate assets

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Tfi international - concluded sale and leaseback transaction with pure industrial real estate trust involving a portfolio of four of its properties​.Tfi international-‍all cash transaction of $135.7 million includes 2 facilities in each of montreal and toronto; deal to result in pre-tax gain of $70 million​.

Pure Industrial qtrly FFO per unit $0.10​

Pure Industrial announces $365 mln of strategic acquisitions and $200 mln equity financing

July 25 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces $365 million of strategic acquisitions and $200 million equity financing.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions to be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit on a leverage neutral basis.Trust may subsequently place new mortgage financing on certain of properties following closing.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - to sell to 31.25 million trust units at a price of $6.40 per unit​.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund portion of purchase price of acquisitions.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - balance of purchase price is intended to be paid using cash on hand and trust's unsecured operating line.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - acquisitions represent three separate transactions, comprising eight distribution and logistics facilities.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

July 12 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - A lease agreement with Ikea Distribution Services Ca Inc. for 100% of trust's Richmond, B.C. Development Site.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $16.1 million acquisition of a property targeted for redevelopment in Scarborough, Ontario.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Facility will fulfill both Ikea's in-store and e-commerce distribution requirements in Western Canada.

Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

June 15 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $32.6 million unconditional agreement to acquire a core asset in richmond, british columbia.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $55.7 million (us$42.0 million) acquisition of a core asset in dallas, texas.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust- richmond acquisition is expected to close late q2 or early q3 2017 and will be financed with existing cash on hand..Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $39.1 million acquisition of trust's existing joint venture partner's interest in three assets in north carolina.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $33.9 million in dispositions of three assets in british columbia and alberta.Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - richmond acquisition will be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit or "affopu".Pure Industrial Real Estate - remaining 49% interest in 3 buildings in north carolina from trust's existing jv partner for gross purchase price of about $39.1 million.Pure Industrial Real Estate - financed n carolina deal with cash on hand, through assumption of jv partner's interest in related mortgage of about $18.9 million.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust posts Q1 FFO per unit of $0.10

May 10 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - revenues for three months ended March 31, 2017 increased 23.0 pct to $53,574 from $43,546 in same period of 2016.Adjusted funds from operations per unit were $0.09 for three months ended March 31, 2017.Qtrly FFO per unit of $0.10.Q1 FFO per share view c$0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces cdn$125 mln equity financing

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces CDN$125 million equity financing . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says to sell 20.9 million trust units at a price of CDN$$6.00 per unit .Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Trust intends to use proceeds from financing to selectively repay existing indebtedness, to fund new acquisitions.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust : Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core Houston acquisition and a $150 million unsecured credit facility . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - deal for $83.2 million . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - assets are expected to be financed with a new mortgage following closing for approximately 50% of purchase price . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - trust will acquire Houston acquisition using cash on hand and its existing operating line . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - deal immediately accretive to adjusted funds from operations . Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - new $150 million facility will replace trust's current $110 million secured credit facility and have a three-year term .Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - will have option to increase new facility up to an additional $100 million for a total facility limit of $250 million.

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust qtrly FFO per unit $0.10

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust increases public offering size

Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust: Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces increase to previously announced public offering to $130 million of trust units .Increased size of its previously announced public offering to 25.8 million units at a price of $5.05 per unit.