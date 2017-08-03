Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd -:Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results.Advantage Oil - annual average production guidance of 236 mmcfe/d remains unchanged.Q3 2017 production anticipated to be similar to Q2.Q2 FFO $0.26 per share.Advantage Oil & Gas - sees NGTL's sales gas pipeline take-away capacity in upstream james river area increase above historical levels in Q4.Qtrly total daily production 38,739 boe/d versus 35,048 boe/d.Advantage Oil & Gas - 2017 capex guidance has been increased from $205 million (range of $195 million to $215 million) to $234 million (range of $225 million to $242 million).

Advantage Oil & Gas Q1 FFO per share $0.29

May 4 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd :Advantage announces first quarter 2017 operating & financial results.42% increase in production to 238 MMCFE/D in q1.Qtrly FFO per share $0.29.Advantage's 2017 through 2019 development plan is on-track.

Advantage qtrly FFO per share $0.30

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Advantage announces fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per share $0.30 . Fourth quarter 2016 production was up 42% to a record 221 MMCFE/D (36,844 BOE/D) . Hedged 45% of its 2017 targeted natural gas production at an average aeco price of CDN $3.19/MCF .Expect to drive annual production growth by 53% to 316 MMCFE/D in 2019.

Advantage Oil & Gas posts Q2 FFO per share $0.20

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd : Advantage announces second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly production increased 68 pct to average 210.3 mmcfe/d .Qtrly FFO per share $0.20.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd announces $87.5 million equity financing

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:Announces $87.5 million equity financing.Agreement with a syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to purchase 11.8 million shares of Advantage at $7.45 per common share.Says net proceeds of the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness.