Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd (AAV.TO)
6.92CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.04 (+0.58%)
$6.88
$6.87
$6.93
$6.85
322,558
532,361
$10.20
$6.71
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share
Aug 3 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
Advantage Oil & Gas Q1 FFO per share $0.29
May 4 (Reuters) - Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
Advantage qtrly FFO per share $0.30
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
Advantage Oil & Gas posts Q2 FFO per share $0.20
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd announces $87.5 million equity financing
Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd:Announces $87.5 million equity financing.Agreement with a syndicate of underwriters who have agreed to purchase 11.8 million shares of Advantage at $7.45 per common share.Says net proceeds of the offering will be initially used to temporarily reduce indebtedness. Full Article
BRIEF-Advantage Oil & Gas reports Q2 FFO of $0.26 per share
* Advantage announces second quarter 2017 operating & financial results