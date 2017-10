Aban Offshore Ltd (ABAN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Aban Offshore June-qtr consol net loss widens

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Aban Offshore Ltd :June quarter consol net loss 2.16 billion million rupees versus loss of 1.82 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 4.36 billion rupees versus 4.81 billion rupees last year.

Aban offshore says unit gets contract from Brunei Shell Petroleum Co

June 23 (Reuters) - Aban Offshore Ltd :Says award of contract to wholly owned stepdown subsidiary.Says entered into contract with Brunei Shell Petroleum Co for deployment of jack-up rig.

India's Aban Offshore March-qtr consol loss widens

May 29 (Reuters) - Aban Offshore Ltd ::March quarter consol net loss 3.37 billion rupees.March quarter consol total income from operations 3.91 billion rupees.Consol net loss in March quarter last year was 2.02 billion as per ind-as; consol total income from operations inr 6.29 billion.

Aban Offshore gets $72.4 mln contract from ONGC

Aban Offshore Ltd : Says award of new contract . Says total contract value is about $72.365 million . Says got LoA from ONGC for charter hire of drillship Aban Ice for 3 yrs .Says deployment expected to commence during Q2 2017.

Aban Offshore Dec-qtr consol loss widens

Aban Offshore Ltd : Dec quarter consol loss 2.47 billion rupees . Dec quarter consol total income from operations 4.87 billion rupees .Consol loss in Dec quarter last year was 1.58 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 7.34 billion rupees.

Aban Offshore posts June-qtr consol loss

Aban Offshore Ltd : Says June-quarter consol net loss 1.82 billion rupees; June-quarter consol total income from operations 4.81 billion rupees . Consol net profit in June-quarter last year was 693.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 9.82 billion rupees .

Aban Offshore posts March-qtr consol loss

Aban Offshore Ltd : Says March-quarter consol net loss 1.20 billion rupees versus profit of 1.14 billion rupees year ago . Says March-quarter consol total income 6.29 billion rupees versus 9.91 billion rupees year ago .