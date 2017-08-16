ABB India Ltd (ABB.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ABB India Ltd :Says ABB India to upgrade 20 substations in Himachal Pradesh‍​.Says order placed by Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board Limited.

ABB India June-qtr profit rises about 35 pct

July 20 (Reuters) - ABB India Ltd :June quarter profit 750.6 million rupees versus inr 556. 4 million.June quarter total revenue from operations 23.62 billion rupees versus 22.26 billion rupees.

ABB India March-qtr profit up about 3 pct

May 8 (Reuters) - Abb India Ltd :March quarter net profit 881.7 million rupees.March quarter total revenue from operations 23.19 billion rupees.Net profit in march quarter last year was 442 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total revenue from operations was 21.24 billion rupees.

ABB India sets up global service center, adds new production line

May 4 (Reuters) - ABB India Ltd :Says expands footprint with a global service center for energy saving drives with remote digital services and new production line.

ABB India gets order from Power Grid Company of Bangladesh

April 18 (Reuters) - Abb India Ltd :Says to reinforce Bangladesh Power Grid.Says won order worth around INR 1.78 billion, from Power Grid Company Of Bangladesh Ltd.Says ABB India will build two new substations and upgrade two existing substations, all located in the south-eastern parts of Bangladesh.Says order was booked in the first quarter of 2017.

ABB India partners with IL&FS Transportation,Sterling & Wilson to develop infrastructure project

Abb India Ltd : Says partnered with Il&FS Transportation Networks Ltd,Sterling & Wilson, in development of major Indian Infrastructure project .Says project is 10.8 kilometre Chenani-Nashri tunnel in Jammu & Kashmir, and will feature ABB's ventilation system.

ABB India Dec qtr profit up about 13 pct

ABB India Ltd : ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net profit 1.47 billion rupees . ABB India Ltd - dec quarter net sales 24.41 billion rupees . ABB India Ltd - net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.29 billion rupees; net sales was 23.84 billion rupees . ABB India Ltd says recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share .ABB India Ltd says order backlog of INR 118.21 billion as of dec 31,2016.

ABB India gets order from Alstom to supply transformers for freight locomotives

Abb India Ltd : Says transformers to be manufactures in vadodara facility . ABB wins order to supply 1600 transformers to support railway expansion in India .ABB will supply 25 kilovolt (kv)/50 hertz (Hz) underframe traction transformers for the 800 locomotives.

ABB India Ltd announces appointment of managing director

ABB India Ltd:Appoints Sanjeev Sharma as the managing director, with effect from Jan. 1, 2016.