Abcam PLC (ABCA.L)

Abcam's Murray Hennessy to step down from non-executive chairman position

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc :‍CHAIRMAN, MURRAY HENNESSY, HAS INFORMED BOARD THAT HE HAS ACCEPTED A CEO ROLE​.‍HENNESSY WILL THEREFORE RELINQUISH HIS NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN POSITION AND STEP DOWN FROM BOARD FOLLOWING AGM IN NOVEMBER 2017​.ABCAM - ‍LOUISE PATTEN, CURRENTLY SERVING AS SENIOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF ABCAM, WILL TAKE OVER AS INTERIM NON-EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT AGM CONCLUSION​.

Abcam H1 pretax profit rises

Abcam Plc : H1 pretax profit 25.1 million stg versus 20.9 million stg year ago . Interim dividend 2.825 pence per share . HY total revenue growth of 30.4 pct on a reported basis to 102.5 million stg . Interim dividend increased by 20.0 pct to 2.825 pence . HY adjusted diluted EPS increased by 33.4 pct to 12.86 pence . HY reported gross margin of 69.7 pct . Confident that co will achieve group's total revenue targets for full year . Expect growth of non-primary antibodies for full year to be in range of 15-20 pct . Sees FY growth in constant currency revenue from Rabmab primary antibody range of 23-27 pct .Sees FY growth in constant currency revenue from non-primary antibody products in range of 15-20 pct.

ABCAM Plc declares interim dividend

ABCAM Plc:Says interim dividend of 2.354 pence per share will be paid on April 15, 2016 to shareholders whose names are on the register at close of business on March 18, 2016.Says associated ex-dividend date will be March 17, 2016.

Abcam Plc to acquire AxioMx Inc

Abcam Plc:Says it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the entire issued share capital of AxioMx, Inc. on a cash-free/debt-free basis for $20 mln upfront with further performance-based payments totalling $25 mln.