Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd :June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 7.32 billion rupees versus 4.77 billion rupees year ago.

Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees

May 11 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd :Says co in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for projects.Says aggregate value of the projects is 2.83 billion rupees.

Ashoka Buildcon gets LOA from Mumbai International Airport

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Got LoA from Mumbai International Airport to develop land parcels in village Sahar .Will make payment of refundable security deposit amounting to INR 3.29 billion and annual lease rental of INR 152.4 million to mial.

Ashoka Buildcon says project cost is 11.87 bln rupees for unit's six laning project in Andhra Pradesh

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Unit Ashoka Concessions got LOA from NHAI for 'six laning of Ranastalam to Anandpuram (Visakhapatnam) .Says accepted bid project cost is INR 11.87 billion.

Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI for projects from Bihar Power Distribution companies

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Says aggregate project cost is 9.50 billion rupees .Says received letters of intent for projects from North and South Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd.

Ashoka Buildcon Sept-qtr profit rises

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 453.4 million rupees versus 312.8 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 4.41 billion rupees versus 4.67 billion rupees year ago.

Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units.

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Execution of concession agreement .Project of 4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 (New NH-05).

NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand

INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways .

Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : June-quarter net profit 308.2 million rupees versus 458.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.66 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees last year .