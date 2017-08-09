Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)
187.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs2.00 (+1.08%)
Rs185.20
Rs186.00
Rs188.50
Rs186.00
30,786
179,152
Rs230.90
Rs130.10
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees
May 11 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon gets LOA from Mumbai International Airport
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon says project cost is 11.87 bln rupees for unit's six laning project in Andhra Pradesh
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI for projects from Bihar Power Distribution companies
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon Sept-qtr profit rises
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units. Full Article
Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd
NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand
INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways . Full Article
Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls
Ashoka Buildcon Ltd