Ashoka Buildcon Ltd (ABDL.NS)

ABDL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

187.20INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.00 (+1.08%)
Prev Close
Rs185.20
Open
Rs186.00
Day's High
Rs188.50
Day's Low
Rs186.00
Volume
30,786
Avg. Vol
179,152
52-wk High
Rs230.90
52-wk Low
Rs130.10

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit more than doubles
Wednesday, 9 Aug 2017 08:11am EDT 

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd :June quarter profit 619.4 million rupees versus profit 307.7 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 7.32 billion rupees versus 4.77 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon gets LoI from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam for projects worth 2.83 bln rupees
Thursday, 11 May 2017 01:12am EDT 

May 11 (Reuters) - Ashoka Buildcon Ltd :Says co in receipt of Letters of Intent from Jharkhand Bijli Vitran Nigam Limited (JBVNL), for projects.Says aggregate value of the projects is 2.83 billion rupees.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon gets LOA from Mumbai International Airport
Friday, 7 Apr 2017 12:21am EDT 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Got LoA from Mumbai International Airport to develop land parcels in village Sahar .Will make payment of refundable security deposit amounting to INR 3.29 billion and annual lease rental of INR 152.4 million to mial.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon says project cost is 11.87 bln rupees for unit's six laning project in Andhra Pradesh
Tuesday, 21 Mar 2017 02:52am EDT 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Unit Ashoka Concessions got LOA from NHAI for 'six laning of Ranastalam to Anandpuram (Visakhapatnam) .Says accepted bid project cost is INR 11.87 billion.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon receives LoI for projects from Bihar Power Distribution companies
Wednesday, 7 Dec 2016 01:17am EST 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Says aggregate project cost is 9.50 billion rupees .Says received letters of intent for projects from North and South Bihar Power Distribution Co. Ltd.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon Sept-qtr profit rises
Friday, 2 Dec 2016 06:00am EST 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Sept quarter net profit 453.4 million rupees versus 312.8 million rupees year ago .Sept quarter net sales 4.41 billion rupees versus 4.67 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon achieves financial closure for KRDCL projects
Wednesday, 5 Oct 2016 01:46am EDT 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd: Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says achievement of financial closure : KRDCL projects .Ashoka Buildcon Ltd says projects to be executed by co's units.  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon executes concession agreement with NHAI
Friday, 23 Sep 2016 02:00am EDT 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : Execution of concession agreement .Project of 4/6 laning of Kharar to Ludhiana section of NH-95 (New NH-05).  Full Article

NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in Jharkhand
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 08:27am EDT 

INDIA'S MINISTRY OF ROAD TRANSPORT AND HIGHWAYS: NHAI awards contract for two highways development projects in the state of Jharkhand - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth 9.46 billion rupees for Ashoka Buildcon - India's Ministry of Road Transport & Highways . Contract worth INR 7 billion for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd - India's ministry Of Road Transport & Highways .  Full Article

Ashoka Buildcon June-qtr profit falls
Monday, 29 Aug 2016 07:00am EDT 

Ashoka Buildcon Ltd : June-quarter net profit 308.2 million rupees versus 458.1 million rupees last year . June-quarter net sales 4.66 billion rupees versus 4.75 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

