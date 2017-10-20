Abertis Infraestructuras SA (ABE.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ACS sees EPS accretion of 25-35 pct as of 2018

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SEES EPS ACCRETION OF 39.3 PERCENT IN 2017 AND 25-35 PERCENT IN FOLLOWING YEARS AFTER ABERTIS TRANSACTION.

Holders of 2.7 pct of Abertis back Atlantia takeover bid - TCI

Abertis says CNMV sets acceptance period in Atlantia bid

Oct 10 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS SPANISH MARKET REGULATOR CNMV HAS SET ACCEPTANCE PERIOD IN ATLANTIA BID OVER ABERTIS FROM OCT 10 UNTIL OCT 24.

Abertis board agrees to relocate its registered office to Madrid

Oct 9 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS BOARD AGREES TO RELOCATE ITS REGISTERED OFFICE TO MADRID DUE TO THE LEGAL UNCERTAINTY GENERATED BY THE CURRENT POLITICAL SITUATION IN CATALONIA.

Atlantia CEO does not see hurdles in takeover bid on Abertis

Abertis Italian unit invites holders of notes to submit selling offers

Sept 29 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS ITS UNIT AUTOESTRADA BRESCIA VERONA VICENZA PADOVA SPA ANNOUNCES INVITATION TO HOLDERS OF ITS 600 MILLION EURO NOTES DUE 2020 TO SUBMIT OFFERS TO SELL THEM TO THE COMPANY FOR CASH IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF UP TO 200 MILLION EUROS‍​.SAYS TRANSACTION ALLOWS ABERTIS ITALIAN UNIT TO REDUCE ITS GROSS DEBT AND REFINANCING RISK.

Abertis to extend contract with National Road Agency in Argentina

Aug 21 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM THAT FORMALLY INITIATES PROCESS TO EXTEND ITS CONCESSION CONTRACT WITH NATIONAL ROAD AGENCY.EXTENSION INVOLVES ADDITIONAL $430 MILLION INVESTMENT PLAN TO IMPROVE CURRENT ROAD NETWORK UNTIL THE END OF 2030.CLOSING OF RENEGOTIATION WILL SETTLE COMPENSATION CLAIMS BETWEEN THE CONCESSIONAIRE, ITS SHAREHOLDERS AND GRANTING AUTHORITY.

Abertis H1 EBITDA up 17 pct YoY

July 26 (Reuters) - ABERTIS INFRAESTRUCTURAS SA ::H1 NET PROFIT 415 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 510 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 1.76 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.50 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 REVENUE 2.70 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 2.24 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.

Aena says majority shareholder rejects potential public tender offer for Abertis

July 19 (Reuters) - AENA SME SA ::SAYS MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER ENAIRE REJECTS POTENTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR ABERTIS.

Spain's Aena says shareholder Enaire rejected bid for Abertis

