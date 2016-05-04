Ambev SA (ABEV3.SA)

Ambev SA:Says that it closes share repurchase program approved on Aug. 28, 2015 after acquisition 5.5 million own common shares for the total value of 102.9 million Brazilian reais.

Ambev SA:Says its current CFO and investor relations director Nelson Jose Jamel will take over position of CFO for Northern America region in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of Jan. 1.Appoints Ricardo Rittes de Oliveira Silva as new CFO and investor relations director.Says Rittes de Oliveira Silva is moving from position of IT and shared services director.