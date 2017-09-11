Associated British Foods PLC (ABF.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Foods' Primark 2016-17 UK like-for-like sales up "over 4 pct" - FD

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Ab Foods :FD says Primark's 2016-17 UK like-for-like sales were up "over 4 percent".

AB Foods says Primark's Q3 UK like-for-like sales growth "a lot better" than H1's

July 6 (Reuters) - AB Foods :Shares up 2.2 percent after firm says full year outlook has "marginally improved".FD says Primark's Q3 UK like-for-like sales growth "a lot better" than H1 increase of 2 percent.

AB Foods says Primark "traded well through Easter"

April 19 (Reuters) - Ab Foods :CEO says Primark "traded well through Easter".Shares up 4 percent as firm raises full year guidance.

AB Foods CEO says Primark trading good since Oct

Ab Foods : CEO tells Reuters first 2 weeks of fiscal year from sept. 18 tough for Primark, since then trading good

AB Foods says South Africa's Illovo Sugar shareholders vote to approve deal

Associated British Foods Plc : Confirms proposal to move to full ownership of Illovo Sugar has received requisite shareholder approvals in South Africa, at general meeting held on 25 May .Transaction is expected to complete on 28 June 2016 with shares in Illovo ceasing to trade on Johannesburg Stock Exchange from that date..

Associated British Foods plc declares interim dividend; reaffirms FY 2016 outlook

Associated British Foods plc:Says board has declared an interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, an increase of 3% on last year.Says dividend will be paid on July 1, 2016 to shareholders registered at close of business on June 3, 2016.Says underlying trading outlook for group for FY 2016 is unchanged.

Associated British Foods plc proposes final dividend

Associated British Foods plc:Says that a final dividend of 25.0p is proposed, to be paid on Jan. 8, 2016 to shareholders on the register on Dec. 11.Says together with the interim dividend of 10.0p paid on July 3, , this will make a total of 35.0p for the year, an increase of 3 pct.