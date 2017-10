Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (ABI.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB InBev announces pricing of AUD 1.95 billion notes

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA ::OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 450 MILLION NOTES WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.10 PERCENT PER ANNUM MATURING SEPT 6 2027 .ANNOUNCES PRICING OF AUD 1.95 BILLION NOTES‍​.WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY, FBG PRICED A SYNDICATED OFFERING OF NOTES.OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 550 MILLION NOTES WITH FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 3.25 PERCENT. PER ANNUM, MATURING ON 6 SEPT 2022.OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 650 MILLION NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 3.75 PERCENT PER ANNUM AND MATURING ON 6 SEPT 2024.OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 450 MILLION NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.10 PER CENT. PER ANNUM MATURING ON 6 SEPT 2027.OFFERING CONSISTING OF AUD 300 MILLION OF NOTES WITH A FLOATING INTEREST RATE AND MATURING ON 6 SEPTEMBER 2022.

AB Inbev combines its Russia and Ukraine businesses with those of Anadolu Efes

Aug 9 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ::ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ANNOUNCES COMBINATION OF ITS RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES WITH THOSE OF ANADOLU EFES.REACHED A NON-BINDING AGREEMENT WITH ANADOLU EFES REGARDING A 50:50 MERGER OF AB INBEV'S AND ANADOLU EFES' EXISTING RUSSIA AND UKRAINE BUSINESSES.WE ANTICIPATE TRANSACTION COULD COMPLETE BY END OF H1 2018.FOLLOWING CLOSING OF INTENDED TRANSACTION, COMBINED BUSINESS WOULD BE FULLY CONSOLIDATED IN ANADOLU EFES FINANCIAL ACCOUNTS.BOTH AB INBEV AND ANADOLU EFES WOULD HAVE EQUAL REPRESENTATION ON BOARD OF DIRECTORS.NAME OF THE COMBINED COMPANY WOULD BE AB INBEV-EFES‍​.TUNCAY ÖZILHAN, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF ANADOLU GROUP AND ANADOLU EFES, WOULD SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF COMBINED COMPANY BOARD OF DIRECTORS.TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED‍​.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Q2 normalized ebitda misses Reuters poll

July 27 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ::Q2 NORMALIZED EBITDA $‍​5.35 BILLION VERSUS $5.40 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 NORMALIZED PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS $1.87‍​ BILLION.Q2 REVENUE $14.18‍​ BILLION VERSUS $14.25 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL.Q2 TOTAL VOLUMES ‍​157.7 MILLION HLS VERSUS 154 MILLION HLS IN REUTERS POLL.COMBINATION WITH SAB IS PROGRESSING WELL, WITH SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS OF 335 MILLION USD CAPTURED DURING 2Q17‍​.EXPECT TO ACCELERATE TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN FY17.EFFECTIVE TAX RATE: WE ARE AMENDING OUR FY17 GUIDANCE FROM THE RANGE OF 24% TO 26% TO THE RANGE OF 22% TO 24%.NET FINANCE COSTS: WE EXPECT THE AVERAGE RATE OF INTEREST ON NET DEBT IN FY17 TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3.5% TO 4.0%.IN MEXICO: EBITDA GREW BY 4.6% IN MEXICO IN 2Q17, WITH MARGIN COMPRESSION OF 242 BPS TO 43.2%.‍​.IN CHINA: IN HY17, REVENUE GREW 9.1% WITH REVENUE PER HL UP 6.2% AND VOLUME GROWTH OF 2.7%‍​.IN BRAZIL: TOTAL REVENUE DECLINED BY 3.8% IN 2Q17 AND BY 1.6% IN HY17‍​.EXPECTS TO ACCELERATE TOTAL REVENUE GROWTH IN FY17."2017 HAS BEEN OFF TO A GOOD START AND WE WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH OURSELVES TO DELIVER GOOD RESULTS THROUGHOUT THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR".

Anheuser-Busch partners with Hiball Energy and Alta Palla brands

July 20 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV NV ::ANHEUSER-BUSCH PARTNERS WITH HIBALL ENERGY AND ALTA PALLA BRANDS.ANNOUNCED ITS ACQUISITION OF HIBALL AS WELL AS ALTA PALLA.A-B AND HIBALL EXPECT TO CLOSE THIS TRANSACTION IN Q3 OF THIS YEAR. TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED.

Brewer SAB to invest r2,8 billion in brewery expansions

July 11 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa :SAB invests r2,8-billion in brewery expansions, boosts job creation.Expansions include a new packaging line for returnable glass bottles at both breweries and a brewhouse at Rosslyn.Expansions will create up to 70 additional full time jobs.Alrode packaging line will be in production by August while Rosslyn's will be online by October 2017.

Anheuser Busch InBev announces pricing of CAD 2.0 billion notes

May 9 (Reuters) - ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ::ANNOUNCES PRICING OF CAD 2.0 BILLION ($1.46 BILLION) NOTES.PRICED CAD 1.3 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 2.60 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2024.PRICED CAD 0.7 BILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WITH A FIXED INTEREST RATE OF 4.32 PCT PER ANNUM AND MATURING 15 MAY 2047.ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON 15 MAY 2017, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS.

Anheuser busch inbev Q1 total volumes beat Reuters poll

May 4 (Reuters) - Anheuser Busch Inbev SA ::Q1 normalized EBITDA $4.81 billion versus $4.88 billion in Reuters poll.We expect to accelerate total revenue growth in FY17.Combination with SAB: the business integration is progressing well, with synergies of 252 million USD captured during 1Q17.We expect cos per hl to increase by low single digits on a constant geographic basis in FY17.Q1 revenue $ 12.92 billion versus $12.90 billion in Reuters poll.Selling, general and administrative expenses: we expect sg&a to remain broadly flat in FY17.Q1 total volumes 147.9 million hls versus 141 million hls in Reuters poll.Brazil business saw beer volumes growing by 3.4 pct in the quarter.We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY17 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct.Political and macroeconomic environment in Brazil remains challenging and estimate beer industry volumes declined this quarter.Effective tax rate: we expect the normalized ETR in FY17 to be in the range of 24 pct to 26 pct.We expect net capital expenditure of approximately 3.7 billion USD in FY17.We continue to expect dividends to be a growing flow over time, although growth is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging..Q1 normalized profit attributable to equity holders $1.46 billion versus $1.77 billion in Reuters poll.

AB InBev completes sale of interest in Distell Group to S.Africa's PIC

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA :AB InBev completes disposal of its interest in Distell Group Limited to Public Investment Corporation.

AB InBev revenue grew by 2.4 pct in FY 2016

Anheuser Busch Inbev Nv : Revenue grew by 2.4 pct in FY 2016 and by 0.2 pc in Q4 2016 . On a constant geographic basis, revenue per hl grew by 4.1 pct in FY16 and by 3.1 pct in 4Q16 . Total volumes declined by 2.0 pct in FY16, with own beer volumes down 1.4 pct and non-beer volumes down 6.2 pct . In 4Q16, total volumes declined by 3.3 pct, with own beer volumes down 3.0 pct . Normalized profit attributable to equity holders was $919 million in 4Q16, compared to $2,561 million in 4Q15 . A challenging environment in Brazil has put pressure on the consumer and impacted results .Expect headwinds from the transactional foreign exchange to continue through the first half of FY17 in brazil See also: [nFWN1GF032].

AB InBev Q4 revenue beats Reuters poll

Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa : Q4 revenue $14.20 billion versus $13.84 billion in Reuters poll . Q4 normalized EBITDA $5.25 billion versus $5.58 billion in Reuters poll . Q4 total volumes 159.4 million hls versus 148 million hls in Reuters poll . Expects cost of sales per hl to increase low single digits on a constant geographic basis . Proposes a final dividend of 2.00 euros per share, . Expect SG&A to remain broadly flat in 2017 . Between April 1, 2016 and Dec 31, 2016, $282 million of synergies and cost savings were realized in connection with the combination with SABMiller . Expects to accelerate total revenue growth in FY 2017 . Expect net capital expenditure of approximately $3.7 billion in FY 2017 .We expect the average rate of interest on net debt in FY 2017 to be in the range of 3.5 pct to 4.0 pct See also: [nFWN1GE1CY].