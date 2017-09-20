Albioma SA (ABIO.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Albioma says ​hurricane Maria had no significant impact on its plants' operations

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALBIOMA SA ::REG-ALBIOMA : ALBIOMA'S PLANTS HAVE WITHSTOOD HURRICANE MARIA.‍GROUP'S PLANTS SUSTAINED MINIMAL DAMAGE WITH NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON OPERATIONS​.‍CONSTRUCTION SITE FOR GALION 2 BAGASSE/BIOMASS POWER PLANT WAS LEFT RELATIVELY UNSCATHED.​.‍GROUP'S PHOTOVOLTAIC PLANTS IN GUADELOUPE AND MARTINIQUE (14 MWP) ALSO ONLY SUSTAINED MINOR DAMAGE​.‍WITH NO CONNECTION TO POWER GRID CERTAIN PLANTS HAD TO STOP PRODUCTION, AND SOME OF THEM ARE CURRENTLY INACCESSIBLE BECAUSE OF STATE OF ROADS​.‍GROUP IS CARRYING OUT DETAILED INSPECTIONS OF ALL ITS PLANTS, AND WILL BRING THEM BACK IN OPERATION OVER NEXT FEW DAYS​.

Albioma wins project to build 11 structures

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ALBIOMA SA ::WINS PROJECT TO BUILD 11 STRUCTURES.CONSTRUCTIONS TO START IN 2018 IN LA REUNION, MAYOTTE AND GUADELOUPE.

Albioma H1 revenue raises to 196.9 million euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Albioma Sa ::H1 REVENUE EUR 196.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 177.1 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 NET INCOME GROUP SHARE EUR 16.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 14.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA EUR 68.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 65.4 MILLION YEAR AGO.CONFIRMS OBJECTIVES.

Albioma Caraibes signs rider to EDF contract

May 31 (Reuters) - ALBIOMA SA ::REG-ALBIOMA : ALBIOMA CARAÏBES: SIGNATURE OF A RIDER TO THE EDF CONTRACT.ON 29 MAY 2017, ALBIOMA CARAÏBES POWER PLANT (GUADELOUPE) SIGNED A RIDER TO ITS ELECTRICITY SALE CONTRACT WITH EDF.THIS RIDER SETS REMUNERATION FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURE OF EUR 22 MILLION TO BRING FUME TREATMENT SYSTEMS INTO COMPLIANCE WITH EUROPEAN DIRECTIVE ON INDUSTRIAL EMISSIONS (IED).IT ALSO PROVIDES FOR AN INCREASE IN REMUNERATION OF PLANT WHICH WILL OFFSET ADDITIONAL COSTS GENERATED BY REGULATORY CHANGES.

Albioma Q1 revenue up at 98.8 million euros

April 26 (Reuters) - Albioma SA : :Q1 revenue up 13 percent (3 percent excluding impact of changes in fuel prices), reaching 98.8 million euros ($108.1 million).Group confirms its 2017 guidance for EBITDA (130 to 138 million euros) and net income, group share (30 to 35 million euros).

Albioma announces Bordeaux Administrative Court of Appeal confirmed validity of authorisation to operate Galion 2 plant

Albioma SA : Says the Bordeaux Administrative Court of Appeal has confirmed the validity of the authorisation to operate the Galion 2 plant . Says the Bordeaux Administrative Court of Appeal decided to overturn judgment of administrative Court of Fort-De-France which had annulled authorisation to operate Galion 2 bagasse/biomass plant . All objections raised by association for protection of heritage of Martinique against project have been rejected .Plant's operation is therefore once again fully authorised.

Albioma FY EBITDA up 10 pct at 131.4 million euros

Albioma SA : FY EBITDA 131.4 million euros ($138.7 million) versus 119.9 million euros year ago . FY revenue 367.8 euros million versus 349.6 million euros year ago . FY net profit group share 33.0 million euros versus 30.2 million euros year ago . Proposal to distribute a dividend of 0.57 euros per share .For 2017, announced its targets for EBITDA of 130 million euros to 138 million euros and net income (group share) of 30 million euros to 35 million euros.

Albioma signing of second rider to EDF contract and financing of IED compliance costs

Albioma SA : Albioma Bois-Rouge power plant on Reunion island signed a second rider to its power purchase agreement with edf following approval from french energy regulatory commission . Albioma Bois-Rouge raised 144 million euro ($150.4 million) long-term bank loan to finance capital expenditure to bring its emissions treatment systems into compliance with standards and refinance existing debt .Drawings under this loan will take place between 2017 and 2019, as construction of new equipment progresses.

Albioma 9 mth revenue up 5 pct

Albioma SA :9 month revenue up 5 percent at 267.6 million euros ($291.3 million).

Albioma appeals against the judgment of the administrative court

Albioma SA :Appeals against the judgment of the administrative court and continued construction of the power plant Galion 2.