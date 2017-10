ABN AMRO Group NV (ABNd.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 18 (Reuters) - ABN Amro Group NV :APPOINTS MARINA SHEVTSOVA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER FOR ABN AMRO UK​.

Oct 5 (Reuters) - ERNST RUSS AG ::ACQUIRES SHIPS FINANCED BY ABN AMRO.‍PURCHASE PRICE FOR TWO CONTAINER SHIPS IS UNDISCLOSED​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV ::REG-ABN AMRO ISSUED EUR 1.0 BILLION OF ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL.‍ON A FULLY LOADED AND PRO FORMA BASIS, Q2 2017 LEVERAGE RATIO WOULD INCREASE TO 4.1% (FROM 3.9%) AND NOW EXCEEDS 4% ORIGINALLY TARGETED BY YEAR-END 2018​.‍PRO FORMA Q2 2017 TIER 1 RATIO WOULD INCREASE TO 19.5% (FROM 18.6%)​.‍WITH A COUPON OF 4.75% ABN AMRO WAS ABLE TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF FAVOURABLE MARKET CONDITIONS​.

Sept 27 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV ::REG-ABN AMRO PRESS RELEASE: ABN AMRO INTENDS TO ISSUE ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL.‍INTENDED ISSUANCE IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE LEVERAGE RATIO, FURTHER OPTIMISE CAPITAL STRUCTURE AND STRENGTHEN BUFFER OF LOSS ABSORBING INSTRUMENTS.​.‍INTENDED ISSUANCE WILL BE IN FORM OF EUR DENOMINATED PERPETUAL ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES WHICH CAN BE CALLED AFTER 10 YEARS​.SECURITIES HAVE TEMPORARY WRITE-DOWN LOSS ABSORPTION MECHANISM AND DISCRETIONARY NON-CUMULATIVE COUPONS.​.‍INITIAL COUPON AND FINAL AMOUNT OF ANY ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES SOLD WILL BE DETERMINED AT CONCLUSION OF OFFERING PROCESS​.

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV ::ABN AMRO GROUP NV - FINES FOR INCOMPLETE COMPLIANCE WITH MIFID REPORTING REQUIREMENTS.FIRST FINE IMPOSED BY AFM AMOUNTS TO EUR 500,000.AFM FINED ABN AMRO CLEARING BANK AND ABN AMRO BANK FOR NOT COMPLETELY COMPLYING WITH TRANSACTION-RELATED REPORTING REQUIREMENTS‍​.SECOND FINE AMOUNTS TO EUR 400.000 AND RELATES TO 86,796 MARKET TRANSACTIONS THAT HAD NOT BEEN INCLUDED IN ABN AMRO BANK N.V.’S REPORTS FROM 02-02-2010 TO 01-07-2015..FIRST FINE AND CONCERNS NON-TIMELY REPORTING BY ABN AMRO CLEARING BANK N.V. OF 11,911 TRANSACTIONS IN PERIOD 13-9-2014 TO 11-4-2016.AFM REDUCED THE FINE FOR ABN AMRO TO EUR 400,000 BECAUSE CO DISCOVERED THE VIOLATION ITSELF.

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV ::‍DUTCH STATE REDUCES STAKE IN ABN AMRO GROUP TO 56%​.FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STAKE OF NLFI DECREASES FROM 63% TO 56%..‍NLFI, ON BEHALF OF DUTCH STATE, AGREED TO SELL 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS REPRESENTING ORDINARY SHARES IN CO FOR PRICE OF EUR 23.50 PER DEPOSITARY RECEIPT​.REMAINING SHARES IN ABN AMRO GROUP HELD BY NLFI WILL BE SUBJECT TO A LOCK-UP PERIOD OF 60 CALENDAR DAYS FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION.‍FOLLOWING SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTION, STICHTING ADMINISTRATIEKANTOOR CONTINUÏTEIT ABN AMRO GROUP HOLDS 44% OF THE ORDINARY SHARES IN ABN AMRO GROUP.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV : BOOKRUNNER::DEAL COVERED THROUGHOUT THE 23.50 EUROS - 23.60 EUROS RANGE.DEAL EXPECTED TO PRICE AT 23.50 EUROS- ORDERS BELOW THAT LEVEL RISK MISSING.BOOKS CLOSING AT 19.15 UK TIME.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO GROUP NV : BOOKRUNNER::PRICING GUIDANCE OF 23.50 EUROS - 23.60 EUROS‍​.BOOKS ARE COVERED WITHIN THAT RANGE.BOOKS ARE EXPECTED TO CLOSE AT 7PM UK.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group Nv ::BOOKRUNNER SAYS BOOKS COVERED, PRICE GUIDANCE TO FOLLOW IN ABN AMRO ABB DEAL.

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abn Amro Group Nv ::BOOKRUNNER - NLFI ANNOUNCES SALE OF PART OF ITS STAKE IN ABN AMRO‍​.BOOKRUNNER - 65 MILLION DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS FOR SHARES.BOOKRUNNER - SALE REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 7% OF ABN AMRO’S OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL.BOOKRUNNER - SOLD BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING OFFERING.BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO, MERRILL LYNCH, MS AND UBS ARE JOINT BOOKRUNNERS.BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO IS ACTING AS LISTING AND PAYING AGENT.BOOKRUNNER - ABN AMRO WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM THE OFFERING‍​.BOOKRUNNER SAYS FOLLOWING COMPLETION, NLFI'S SHAREHOLDING IN CO EXPECTED TO DECREASE TO C.56% OF ABN AMRO'S SHARE CAPITAL.BOOKRUNNER - BOOK WILL OPEN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT AND IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BY 09:00 CET ON 15 SEPTEMBER.