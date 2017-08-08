Edition:
Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

ABOT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

4,250.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs80.10 (+1.92%)
Prev Close
Rs4,169.90
Open
Rs4,151.00
Day's High
Rs4,263.80
Day's Low
Rs4,151.00
Volume
570
Avg. Vol
3,168
52-wk High
Rs5,049.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,988.00

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct
Tuesday, 8 Aug 2017 05:00am EDT 

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees versus 7.52 billion rupees last year.Says revenue in quarter hurt due to down stocking in trade channels in anticipation of GST regime.  Full Article

Abbott India March-qtr profit falls
Friday, 19 May 2017 05:17am EDT 

May 19 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd :March quarter net profit 420.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 40 rupees per share.  Full Article

Abbott India Dec-qtr profit rises
Monday, 6 Feb 2017 02:53am EST 

Abbott India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 855.6 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.56 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 677.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.70 billion rupees.  Full Article

Abbott India approves appointment of Ambati Venu as MD
Thursday, 29 Sep 2016 02:18am EDT 

Abbott India Ltd :Approved appointment of Ambati Venu as additional director on the board and as the managing director.  Full Article

Abbott India March-qtr profit up about 19 pct
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 09:20am EDT 

Abbott India Ltd : Recommended final dividend of 35 rupees per share . Says March-quarter net profit 590.1 million rupees versus net profit of 497.6 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees versus 5.81 billion rupees year ago .  Full Article

BRIEF-Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct

* June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year

