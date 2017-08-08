Abbott India Ltd (ABOT.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Abbott India June-qtr profit down about 35 pct

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd ::June quarter net profit 482.5 million rupees versus 740.1 million rupees last year.June quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees versus 7.52 billion rupees last year.Says revenue in quarter hurt due to down stocking in trade channels in anticipation of GST regime.

Abbott India March-qtr profit falls

May 19 (Reuters) - Abbott India Ltd :March quarter net profit 420.6 million rupees.March quarter total income 7.31 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 589.9 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 7.02 billion rupees.Recommended dividend of 40 rupees per share.

Abbott India Dec-qtr profit rises

Abbott India Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 855.6 million rupees . Dec quarter total income from operations 7.56 billion rupees .Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 677.9 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 6.70 billion rupees.

Abbott India approves appointment of Ambati Venu as MD

Abbott India Ltd :Approved appointment of Ambati Venu as additional director on the board and as the managing director.

Abbott India March-qtr profit up about 19 pct

Abbott India Ltd : Recommended final dividend of 35 rupees per share . Says March-quarter net profit 590.1 million rupees versus net profit of 497.6 million rupees year ago . Says March-quarter net sales 6.74 billion rupees versus 5.81 billion rupees year ago .