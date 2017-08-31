AB Science SA (ABS.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AB Science net loss narrows to 13.5 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA ::NET LOSS OF 13.5MEUR IN FIRST HALF OF 2017, A DECREASE OF 8.4% AS COMPARED WITH FIRST HALF OF 2016 (14.7MEUR ).CASH POSITION OF 49.3MEUR AS OF 30 JUNE 2017, PLUS 6.9MEUR OF 2016 TAX CREDIT TO BE REIMBURSED BY PUBLIC FINANCE DEPARTMENT.PHASE 2/3 STUDY AB10015 OF MASITINIB IN AMYOTROPHIC LATERAL SCLEROSIS (ALS) MET ITS PRE-SPECIFIED PRIMARY ENDPOINT, WHICH CONFIRMS INTERIM ANALYSIS.COMPANY TURNOVER AMOUNTS TO 842 K€ FOR THE FIRST HALF OF 2017, AS COMPARED WITH 772 K€ ONE YEAR EARLIER.OPERATING LOSS AS AT 30 JUNE 2017 AMOUNTED TO 13,709 K€ AS COMPARED WITH 16,099 K€ AS AT 30 JUNE 2016.

AB Science announces issuance of a new european patent

July 12 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA ::REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING THE USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS.ANNOUNCES ISSUANCE OF A NEW EUROPEAN PATENT FOR PROTECTING USE OF MASITINIB IN PANCREATIC CANCER PATIENTS WITH PAIN UNTIL 2033.RECRUITMENT TARGET OF 330 PATIENTS IN ONGOING CONFIRMATORY PHASE 3 STUDY HAS JUST BEEN REACHED.

Ab Science: CHMP adoptes negative opinion for masitinib in indolent systemic mastocytosis

May 17 (Reuters) - AB SCIENCE SA ::REG-AB SCIENCE ANNOUNCES THAT CHMP HAS ADOPTED A NEGATIVE OPINION FOR MASITINIB IN INDOLENT SYSTEMIC MASTOCYTOSIS, PRIMARILY DUE TO GCP INSPECTION FINDINGS.AB SCIENCE WILL ASK FOR A RE-EXAMINATION WITH OPINION OF A SCIENTIFIC ADVISORY GROUP (SAG) TO EVALUATE BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE.HAS IMPLEMENTED THE CORRECTIVE ACTIONS TO ADDRESS THE GCP FINDINGS.AB SCIENCE WILL ASK FOR A RE-EXAMINATION.RE-EXAMINATION SHOULD LEAD THE CHMP TO DELIVER A SECOND OPINION IN Q4 2017.

Trading resumption on shares of AB Science

Announced today that trading on ordinary shares issued by AB Science will resume on Euronext Paris as of May 16, 2017 at 0900 CET.

AB Science FY net loss widens to 27.7 million euros

May 2 (Reuters) - AB Science SA ::Reported on Monday FY net revenues of 1.5 million euros ($1.64 million) versus 2.3 million euros a year ago.FY operating loss of 30.2 million euros versus loss of 26.0 million euros a year ago .FY net loss of 27.7 million euros versus loss of 26.7 million euros a year ago.In 2017 continues to allocate most of its resources to the development of masitinib, the most advanced molecule of the co.Following EMA filing of both registration dossiers in 2016 in severe systemic mastocytosis and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, EMA decision should be known in May 2017 for systemic severe mastocytosis and during the fourth quarter of 2017 for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

AB Science issues 1.2 mln new ordinary shares - Euronext

AB Science SA issues 1,241,831 new ordinary shares, which will be listed on Euronext Paris market as of April 4, 2017

Ab Science announces that masitinib passed its non-futility test at 2 years

Ab Science SA : Announces that masitinib study in primary and secondary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis has passed its non-futility test at 2 years . Interim results will be available in Q2 2018. Final results will be available in Q2 2019 . Study enrolled 600 evaluable patients as planned. Study is therefore now closed to patient enrolment .Next step for this study is interim analysis expected with 50 pct of patients having reached 96 week treatment duration period.

AB Science announces positive results of final analysis from study AB10015

AB Science SA : Announces positive top-line results of final analysis from study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) . Phase 2/3 study AB10015 of masitinib in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) has met its pre-specified primary endpoint . This is the first successful phase 3 trial of a tyrosine kinase inhibitor in treatment of ALS . AB science filed an application for marketing authorization of masitinib in ALS at EMA in September 2016 .In accordance with study protocol, final analysis was performed based on 394 patients treated for 48-weeks.

AB Science: phase 3 asthma fully enrolled

AB Science SA : Phase 3 asthma fully enrolled . Final results will be available at end of 2017 .A new phase 3 study has been initiated in asthma uncontrolled by high-dose inhaled corticosteroids and with elevated eosinophil level.

AB Science H1 net loss widens to ‍​14.8 million euros

AB Science SA : H1 net loss of ‍​14.8 million euros versus loss of 13.0 million euros ($14.49 million) year ago . H1 operating loss of ‍​16.1 million euros versus loss of 12.4 million euros year ago . H1 net revenue 0.8 million euros versus 1.3 million euros year ago .Cash position of 19.0 million euros at 30 june 2016 versus 17.1 million euros year ago.