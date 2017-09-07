Absolute Software Corp (ABT.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Absolute announces approval of normal course issuer bid

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp :Absolute announces approval of normal course issuer bid.Absolute Software Corp - ‍is proceeding with a normal course issuer bid for up to 2.5 million common shares of co​.

Absolute Software reports Q4 loss per share ‍$0.05​

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp :Absolute reports fiscal 2017 fourth quarter and annual financial results.Q4 revenue rose 5 percent to $23.2 million.Absolute Software Corp - ‍expects 2018 total revenue of $96.8 million to $99.2 million, representing 6% to 9% annual revenue growth​.Absolute Software Corp qtrly loss per share ‍$ 0.05​.Absolute Software Corp - ‍capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.0 million and $3.5 million for FY 2018​.Q4 earnings per share view $-0.00, revenue view $23.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Fy2018 revenue view $100.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Absolute Software Corp qtrly loss per share $0.01

May 8 (Reuters) - Absolute Software Corp ::Absolute reports fiscal 2017 third quarter financial results.Absolute Software Corp - qtrly total revenue $23.1 million versus $21.7 million; qtrly loss per share $0.01.Q3 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $23.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Absolute software-narrowing fy revenue guidance to lower end of previous guidance range reflecting lower than expected professional services & consumer sales.Absolute Software Corp - sees fy total revenue is expected to be between $91.4 million and $92.4 million.Absolute-Expects cash from operating activities, prior to payments for income taxes and reorganization charges, as a percentage of revenue, to be 7% to 9% in fy.Fy2017 revenue view $92.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Absolute reports qtrly loss per share $0.05

Absolute Software Corp : Absolute reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results . Qtrly loss per share $0.05 . Absolute Software Corp - company expects total f2017 revenue between $92.0 million and $94.6 million . 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million . Absolute Software Corp - company's outlook for f2017 is unchanged . FY2017 earnings per share view $-0.05, revenue view $92.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Absolute software corp qtrly revenue $22.5 million versus $21.1 million.

Absolute Software Q1 revenue $22.5 mln

Absolute Software Corp : Qtrly total revenue $22.5 million, down 6 percent . Qtrly loss per share $0.02 . Outlook for full year 2017 is unchanged .Absolute reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results.

Absolute Q4 loss per share c$0.03

Absolute Software Corp : Q4 loss per share c$0.03 . Q4 revenue $22.0 million versus $23.3 million . Q4 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $22.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Expects FY 2017 total revenue of $92.0 million to $94.6 million, representing 7 percent to 10 percent annual DDS segment revenue growth . Expects FY 2017 adjusted EBITDA margins of 5 percent to 8 percent . FY 2017 capital expenditures are expected to be between $3.9 million and $4.4 million .FY2017 revenue view $92.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Absolute reports Q3 earnings of C$0.03 per share

Absolute Software Corp : Q3 revenue fell 10 percent to $21.7 million . Expects f2016 revenue for absolute dds and consumer businesses to increase over f2015 levels . Q3 earnings per share view $0.01, revenue view $21.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Absolute reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results .Q3 earnings per share c$0.03.

Absolute Software Corp comments on FY 2016 guidance

Absolute Software Corp:Expects FY 2016 revenue for the Absolute DDS and Consumer businesses to increase over FY 2015 levels.Says Total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.expects FY 2016 cash from operating activities to decrease from FY 2015 levels due to slightly higher Adjusted Operating Expenses and Absolute DDS Billings roughly in-line with prior year levels.

Absolute Software Corp declares quarterly dividend

Absolute Software Corp:Declares a quarterly dividend of $0.08 per share on its common shares.Payable in cash on February 26, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 5, 2016.

Absolute Software Corp gives FY 2016 guidance

Absolute Software Corp:Says total revenue for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting the divestiture of the Absolute Manage and Absolute Service product lines in Q2-FY 2016.Says Adjusted EBITDA for FY 2016 is expected to decrease from FY 2015 levels, reflecting lower total revenue, modestly higher sales and marketing expenses and increased investments in research and development.FY 2016 revenue of $86.7 million and EBITDA of $11.1 million - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.