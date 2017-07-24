Ambuja Cements Ltd (ABUJ.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ambuja Cements June-qtr consol profit up about 12 pct

July 24 (Reuters) - Ambuja Cements Ltd ::June quarter consol net profit 7.18 billion rupees.June quarter consol total revenue 72.86 billion rupees.Says approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 6.42 billion rupees as per IND-AS; consol total revenue was 62.98 billion rupees.

ACC Ltd initiates study to explore possibility of merger with Ambuja Cements

May 5 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd :Says initiation of a study to explore possibility of a merger of company and Ambuja Cements Limited.Says special committee constitued to commence evaluation.Says no decision to merge has been taken and board will decide on merger based on recommendation of special panel and audit committee.

Ambuja Cements March-qtr profit rises over four-fold

April 28 (Reuters) - Ambuja Cements Ltd :March quarter net profit 2.47 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for March quarter profit was 2.62 billion rupees.March quarter total income 30.24 billion rupees.Net profit in March quarter last year was 535.1 million rupees as per Ind-AS; total income was 28.97 billion rupees.Says production cost in quarter was impacted on account of higher petcoke and imported coal prices.Says improving sales volumes, combined with favourable pricing, contributed to a positive quarter despite rising costs.Says sourcing of flyash from longer leads and increase in diesel prices led to higher freight cost.

Ambuja Cements Dec-qtr profit rises about 60 pct

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Dec quarter net profit 1.76 billion rupees . Dec quarter net sales 21.97 billion rupees . Net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.10 billion rupees; net sales was 23.56 billion rupees . Says recommended final dividend of 1.20 rupees per share . Says expect good cement growth in 2017 .Says favourable growth in cement demand in H1 2016 was impacted in h2 2016 due to strong monsoon and demonetisation.

Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news

ACC says no proposal of merger considered by co

Ambuja Cements to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order

Ambuja Cements to file appeal before COMPAT against CCI order

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Believe co has "strong case" on merits to challenge CCI penalty order, co to file an appeal before the COMPAT . COMPAT is Competition Appellate Tribunal .

India's Ambuja Cements June-qtr profit up about 77 pct

Ambuja Cements Ltd : India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net profit 4 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd says June -quarter net sales 25.41 billion rupees . India's Ambuja Cements Ltd consensus forecast for June-quarter net profit was 3.32 billion rupees . Net profit in June-quarter last year was 2.26 billion rupees; net sales was 24.93 billion rupees . Approved payment of interim dividend of 1.60 rupees per share . Medium to long term outlook for cement demand remains positive .