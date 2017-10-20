Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​.‍ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL​.‍ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS​.

Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::‍UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.‍ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION​.

Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper​.

Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip

July 31 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Ltd -:Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip.Skeena Resources Ltd - exercised its option to acquire a 100 percent interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Property from BARRICK GOLD Corp.Skeena Resources - per terms of option agreement, co was required to issue to barrick a total of 3.3 million common shares of co.

Barrick gold output seen heavier in fourth-quarter -COO

July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick's second-half 2017 gold production will be weighted toward fourth quarter - Chief Operating Officer.Barrick expects higher Q3 cash and all-in sustaining costs, based on sales mix and capex timing -COO.Barrick appoints Jim Whittaker CEO of Minera Argentina - including Veladero mine; replaces GM Jorge Palmes -C00.Barrick ramp up at Veladero mine ahead of plan, confident in meeting 2017 output forecast -COO.

Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ::Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share $0.93.Q2 revenue $2.16 billion.Barrick gold corp - ‍total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban​.Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce.Barrick Gold Corp says ‍expect higher cash flow in second half of year​.Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160‍​ million versus $ 2,012 million.Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104‍​ million pounds versus 103 million pounds.Barrick gold corp - ‍continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces​.Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3.Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 ‍​ per pound versus $2.14 per pound.Barrick gold - ‍full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce​.Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce.

Barrick Gold sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.

Shandong Gold gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire stake in Argentina mine from Barrick Gold

June 16 (Reuters) - Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd <600547.SS>:Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold << >>.

Barrick meets with Government of Tanzania to commence negotiations

June 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick meets with government of Tanzania to commence negotiations.Barrick - executive chairman met with president of Tanzania to discuss issues pertaining to Acacia Mining and current ban on mineral concentrate exports.Barrick Gold -‍ parties agreed to enter negotiations to seek resolution that is in "best interests" of all stakeholders, including Tanzania, Barrick, Acacia​.