Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION.ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL.ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS.
Full Article
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION.
Full Article
Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results.Barrick Gold Corp - preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper.Barrick Gold Corp - preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold.Barrick Gold Corp - as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4.Barrick Gold Corp - operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations.Barrick Gold Corp - preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper.
Full Article
July 31 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Ltd -:Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip.Skeena Resources Ltd - exercised its option to acquire a 100 percent interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Property from BARRICK GOLD Corp.Skeena Resources - per terms of option agreement, co was required to issue to barrick a total of 3.3 million common shares of co.
Full Article
July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick's second-half 2017 gold production will be weighted toward fourth quarter - Chief Operating Officer.Barrick expects higher Q3 cash and all-in sustaining costs, based on sales mix and capex timing -COO.Barrick appoints Jim Whittaker CEO of Minera Argentina - including Veladero mine; replaces GM Jorge Palmes -C00.Barrick ramp up at Veladero mine ahead of plan, confident in meeting 2017 output forecast -COO.
Full Article
July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ::Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share $0.93.Q2 revenue $2.16 billion.Barrick gold corp - total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Barrick Gold Corp - barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban.Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce.Barrick Gold Corp says expect higher cash flow in second half of year.Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160 million versus $ 2,012 million.Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104 million pounds versus 103 million pounds.Barrick gold corp - continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces.Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3.Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 per pound versus $2.14 per pound.Barrick gold - full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce.Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce.
Full Article
July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.
Full Article
July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.
Full Article
June 16 (Reuters) - Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd <600547.SS>:Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold <<>>.
Full Article
June 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick meets with government of Tanzania to commence negotiations.Barrick - executive chairman met with president of Tanzania to discuss issues pertaining to Acacia Mining and current ban on mineral concentrate exports.Barrick Gold - parties agreed to enter negotiations to seek resolution that is in "best interests" of all stakeholders, including Tanzania, Barrick, Acacia.
Full Article