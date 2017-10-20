Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO)

Edition:
Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 02:00am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​.‍ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL​.‍ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS​.  Full Article

Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania
Thursday, 19 Oct 2017 10:51am EDT 

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::‍UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.‍ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION​.  Full Article

Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results
Thursday, 12 Oct 2017 07:20am EDT 

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick reports preliminary third quarter production results.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 sales of 1.23 million ounces of gold, and 107 million pounds of copper​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 1.24 million ounces of gold​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍as stated previously, expect higher production and lower costs in Q4​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍operations remain on track for year, with Q3 gold and copper production in line with expectations​.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍preliminary Q3 production of 115 million pounds of copper​.  Full Article

Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip
Monday, 31 Jul 2017 04:19pm EDT 

July 31 (Reuters) - Skeena Resources Ltd -:Skeena exercises option to acquire Snip.Skeena Resources Ltd - exercised its option to acquire a 100 percent interest in past-producing, high-grade Snip Gold Property from BARRICK GOLD Corp.Skeena Resources - per terms of option agreement, co was required to issue to barrick a total of 3.3 million common shares of co.  Full Article

Barrick gold output seen heavier in fourth-quarter -COO
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 09:09am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick's second-half 2017 gold production will be weighted toward fourth quarter - Chief Operating Officer.Barrick expects higher Q3 cash and all-in sustaining costs, based on sales mix and capex timing -COO.Barrick appoints Jim Whittaker CEO of Minera Argentina - including Veladero mine; replaces GM Jorge Palmes -C00.Barrick ramp up at Veladero mine ahead of plan, confident in meeting 2017 output forecast -COO.  Full Article

Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:02pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ::Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share $0.93.Q2 revenue $2.16 billion.Barrick gold corp - ‍total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban​.Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce.Barrick Gold Corp says ‍expect higher cash flow in second half of year​.Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160‍​ million versus $ 2,012 million.Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104‍​ million pounds versus 103 million pounds.Barrick gold corp - ‍continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces​.Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3.Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 ‍​ per pound versus $2.14 per pound.Barrick gold - ‍full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce​.Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce.  Full Article

Barrick Gold sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share
Wednesday, 26 Jul 2017 05:00pm EDT 

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Sets quarterly dividend of $0.03 per share.  Full Article

Shandong Gold gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire stake in Argentina mine from Barrick Gold
Friday, 16 Jun 2017 04:17am EDT 

June 16 (Reuters) - Shandong Gold Mining Co Ltd <600547.SS>:Says it gets approval from China's commerce ministry to acquire 50 percent stake in Veladero gold mine in Argentina from Barrick Gold <<>>.  Full Article

Barrick meets with Government of Tanzania to commence negotiations
Wednesday, 14 Jun 2017 09:29am EDT 

June 14 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp :Barrick meets with government of Tanzania to commence negotiations.Barrick - executive chairman met with president of Tanzania to discuss issues pertaining to Acacia Mining and current ban on mineral concentrate exports.Barrick Gold -‍ parties agreed to enter negotiations to seek resolution that is in "best interests" of all stakeholders, including Tanzania, Barrick, Acacia​.  Full Article

UPDATE 3-Acacia-Tanzania proposed settlement on track -Barrick

(Recasts with Barrick statement, adds analyst and Barrick spokesman's comments, background, updates stock prices, changes byline) By Susan Taylor and Zandi Shabalala TORONTO/LONDON, Oct 20 Barrick Gold said on Friday a proposed mining settlement it negotiated with Tanzania for its Acacia Mining unit was not under threat, even though Acacia said it could not immediately make a $300 million payment included in the deal. Barrick, which owns 63.9 percent of

