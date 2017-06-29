Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arca Continental and Coca-Cola set new dairy plant in Ecuador

June 29 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :Arca continental and Coca-Cola boost the dairy industry in Ecuador.Coca-Cola co says $100 million were invested in new plant, doubling production capacity of Tonicorp.Tonicorp plant will allow company to double its production capacity, to reach up to 150 million dairy product liters per year.

Moody's lowers credit rating outlook for Arca Continental SAB de CV

Arca Continental SAB de CV:Moody's lowers credit rating outlook for Arca Continental SAB de CV to negative from stable.Moody's affirms credit rating for Arca Continental SAB de CV at A2 and Aaa.mx.

Standard & Poor's affirms credit rating for Arca Continental SAB de CV

Arca Continental SAB de CV:Standard & Poor’s has affirmed credit rating on company at mxAAA.Outlook stable.

Arca Continental buys 6.6 pct stake in Corporacion Lindley SA

Corporacion Lindley SA:Arca Continental SAB de CV increased its stake in the company by additional 6.6165624 pct purchasing 38.4 million common shares at $1.57 per share.Arca Continental increases its stake in Corporacion Lindley to 60.0158 pct.Arca Continental signed agreement to purchase and resale 1.3 mln investment shares from Lindley family.These investment shares represent 1.787 pct of investment shares issued and will be transfered at purchase price of $0.89 per share.