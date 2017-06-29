Edition:
United States

Arca Continental SAB de CV (AC.MX)

AC.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

123.05MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.01 (-0.01%)
Prev Close
$123.06
Open
$124.02
Day's High
$125.50
Day's Low
$122.93
Volume
685,474
Avg. Vol
1,120,491
52-wk High
$144.47
52-wk Low
$102.41

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Arca Continental and Coca-Cola set new dairy plant in Ecuador
Thursday, 29 Jun 2017 09:20pm EDT 

June 29 (Reuters) - Coca-cola Co :Arca continental and Coca-Cola boost the dairy industry in Ecuador.Coca-Cola co says $100 million were invested in new plant, doubling production capacity of Tonicorp.Tonicorp plant will allow company to double its production capacity, to reach up to 150 million dairy product liters per year.  Full Article

Moody's lowers credit rating outlook for Arca Continental SAB de CV
Monday, 4 Apr 2016 05:13pm EDT 

Arca Continental SAB de CV:Moody's lowers credit rating outlook for Arca Continental SAB de CV to negative from stable.Moody's affirms credit rating for Arca Continental SAB de CV at A2 and Aaa.mx.  Full Article

Standard & Poor's affirms credit rating for Arca Continental SAB de CV
Tuesday, 22 Mar 2016 04:37pm EDT 

Arca Continental SAB de CV:Standard & Poor’s has affirmed credit rating on company at mxAAA.Outlook stable.  Full Article

Arca Continental buys 6.6 pct stake in Corporacion Lindley SA
Monday, 4 Jan 2016 05:04pm EST 

Corporacion Lindley SA:Arca Continental SAB de CV increased its stake in the company by additional 6.6165624 pct purchasing 38.4 million common shares at $1.57 per share.Arca Continental increases its stake in Corporacion Lindley to 60.0158 pct.Arca Continental signed agreement to purchase and resale 1.3 mln investment shares from Lindley family.These investment shares represent 1.787 pct of investment shares issued and will be transfered at purchase price of $0.89 per share.  Full Article

  • Previous
  • Next

Arca Continental SAB de CV News

Fitch Affirms Arca Continental at 'A' / Upgrades Lindley to 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, July 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V.'s (Arca Continental) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A'. Fitch also affirmed Arca Continental's National long-term rating at 'AAA(mex)' and the National short term rating at 'F1+(mex)'. The Rating Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings actions is provided at the end of this release. Arca Continental's ratin

» More AC.MX News

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials