Air Canada (AC.TO)

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Announced new non-stop services to begin next Summer from Toronto and Montreal and a new route between Montreal and Lisbon​.Will enhance existing year-round service between Montreal & Casablanca by transferring route to Air Canada mainline from Air Canada Rouge​.

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Air Canada and AAR announce signing a five-year MRO contract with Air Canada for Boeing 767 maintenance.Says ‍contract will commence later this year and ramp up over three months​.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada :Air Canada and AAR conclude $500 mln cad agreement for airframe maintenance in québec, canada.Air Canada - signed a 10-year agreement to provide airframe maintenance for airline's airbus narrow-body fleet of A319, A320 and A321 aircraft.Air Canada - ‍ co, AAR CORP also signed a new five-year agreement for air canada's embraer E-190 fleet​.

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Air Canada :Air Canada establishes new targets for 2018-2020 and provides update on its loyalty business.Air Canada sees ‍annual EBITDAR margin of 17 to 20 per cent for 2018-2020​.Air Canada sees ‍cumulative free cash flow of $2.0 billion to $3.0 billion for 2018-2020​.Air Canada - sees ‍annual roic of 13 to 16 per cent for 2018-2020​.Air Canada - ‍expect net present value of loyalty program over a 15-year period to range between $2.0 billion and $2.5 billion​.Air Canada - ‍anticipate realizing benefits from investments in new technology, including a new passenger services system scheduled to deploy in 2019​.Air Canada - co is initiating request for proposal (RFP) for a co-branded credit card partner.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Amendments to current 10-year agreement reached in Oct. 2014 provide added commercial, operational flexibility, improved cost competitiveness​.Specifically, amendments provide Air Canada with ability to expand North American narrowbody fleet operated by Rouge​.Providing additional information on amendments to long-term collective agreement with pilots​.

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Air Canada :Air canada - ‍expanded seasonal services to Ireland with new non-stop flights from Toronto to Shannon and between Montreal and Dublin​.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada :Air Canada - concluded amendments to its existing long-term labour agreement with its 3,500 pilots represented by Air Canada pilots association​.

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Air Canada :Air Canada provides update on Hurricane Irma.Air Canada - ‍Full service to Florida will begin on September 13 and regularly scheduled flights have started to operate to most Caribbean destinations​.Air Canada - Resuming normal operations to affected destinations​.

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Says ‍to launch new international boeing 787 dreamliner routes from vancouver​.

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Air Canada ::Says introduction of new service between Montreal, Tokyo Narita starting June 1, 2018; flights will operate year-round.