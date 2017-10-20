Acacia Mining PLC (ACAA.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acacia sees lower FY production of 750,000 ounces

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc :ACACIA MINING PLC - Q3 ‍GOLD PRODUCTION OF 191,203 OUNCES, 7% LOWER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 GOLD SALES OF 132,787 OUNCES VERSUS 206,488 OUNCES IN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 AISC OF US$939 PER OUNCE SOLD, 6% BELOW Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 CASH COSTS OF US$616 PER OUNCE SOLD, 3% HIGHER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 REVENUE OF US$171 MILLION, 40% LOWER THAN Q3 2016​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍Q3 EBITDA OF US$50 MILLION, 60% LOWER THAN Q3 201​6.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍CASH ON HAND OF US$95 MILLION AS OF 30 SEPTEMBER WITH NET CASH OF US$24 MILLION​.ACACIA MINING PLC - "‍IN Q3 OF 2017, ACACIA PAID A TOTAL OF US$35 MILLION OF TAXES AND ROYALTIES TO TANZANIAN REVENUE AUTHORITY​".ACACIA MINING PLC - SEES FY PRODUCTION OF 750,000 OUNCES, 100,000 OUNCES LOWER THAN BOTTOM OF PREVIOUS GUIDANCE RANGE OF 850,000-900,000 OUNCES​.ACACIA MINING PLC - ‍PREVIOUS FY AISC GUIDANCE OF BETWEEN US$880-920 PER OUNCE SOLD REMAINS UNCHANGED​.

Acacia says any proposal between Barrick, Tanzania would need co's approval

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::ACACIA MINING - CONTINUES TO SEEK FURTHER CLARIFICATION ON TANZANIA DISCUSSIONS AND AS YET NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION​.‍ANY PROPOSAL AGREED IN PRINCIPLE BETWEEN BARRICK AND GOVERNMENT WILL REQUIRE ACACIA'S APPROVAL​.‍ACACIA WILL CONSIDER ANY AGREEMENT ON TANZANIA ISSUE ONCE IT RECEIVES FULL DETAILS​.

Acacia Mining ‍updates on discussions in Tanzania

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::‍UPDATE ON DISCUSSIONS IN TANZANIA.‍ACACIA NOTES THAT GOVERNMENT OF TANZANIA (GOT) AND BARRICK GOLD CORP HOSTED A PRESS CONFERENCE IN TANZANIA TODAY TO PROVIDE AN UPDATE ON ONGOING DISCUSSIONS​​‍.NO FORMAL PROPOSAL HAS BEEN PUT TO ACACIA FOR CONSIDERATION AT THIS POINT IN TIME.‍ACACIA HAS JUST RECEIVED A COPY OF FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT REFERRED TO IN BARRICK'S RELEASE AND IS SEEKING FURTHER CLARIFICATION​.

Acacia says believes can return to positive cash generation in 2018

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::INTENTION TO REDUCE OPERATIONAL ACTIVITY AT BULYANHULU.DECISION DRIVEN BY UNSUSTAINABLE CASH OUTFLOWS AT MINE DUE TO CONCENTRATE BAN AND OPERATING ENVIRONMENT.DUE TO THIS CHANGE, ACACIA BELIEVES GROUP CAN RETURN TO POSITIVE CASH GENERATION IN 2018.TALKS BETWEEN BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION ("BARRICK") AND TANZANIAN GOVERNMENT ON-GOING.

Acacia says senior international employee of unit was detained

July 28 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::SENIOR INTERNATIONAL EMPLOYEE OF WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY PANGEA MINERALS LIMITED WAS PREVENTED FROM LEAVING TANZANIA THIS MORNING.PASSPORT WAS SEIZED AND HE WAS DETAINED AT DAR-ES-SALAAM AIRPORT FOR A PERIOD OF TIME.FOLLOWING LEGAL INTERVENTION, HE WAS RELEASED AND HIS PASSPORT HAS BEEN RETURNED.INCIDENT FOLLOWS ON FROM INCREASED LEVELS OF PRESSURE FROM GOVERNMENT AGENCIES ON ACACIA EMPLOYEES IN PAST 48 HOURS.WORKING WITH OUR LEGAL ADVISERS AND RELEVANT AUTHORITIES TO SUPPORT OUR PEOPLE.

Barrick Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22

July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp ::Barrick reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.22.Q2 earnings per share $0.93.Q2 revenue $2.16 billion.Barrick gold corp - ‍total debt was reduced by $309 million in q2​.Q2 earnings per share view $0.18, revenue view $2.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Barrick Gold Corp - ‍barrick will begin discussions with government of tanzania next week concerning concentrate export ban​.Barrick Gold Corp says produced 1.432 million ounces of gold in q2 at a cost of sales of $726 per ounce.Barrick Gold Corp says ‍expect higher cash flow in second half of year​.Barrick Gold Corp qtrly revenue $2,160‍​ million versus $ 2,012 million.Barrick gold corp - qtrly copper production 104‍​ million pounds versus 103 million pounds.Barrick gold corp - ‍continue to expect full-year gold production of 5.3-5.6 million ounces​.Barrick gold corp says based on sales mix and current expectations for timing of capital expenditures, expect costs to be higher in q3.Barrick gold corp - qtrly all-in sustaining costs for copper $2.38 ‍​ per pound versus $2.14 per pound.Barrick gold - ‍full-year gold production expectation at a cost of sales of $780-$820 per ounce, and all-in sustaining costs of $720-$770 per ounce​.Barrick gold -continue to expect fy production at veladero of 630,000-730,000 ounces of gold, at cost of sales of $740-$790 per ounce.

Acacia Mining says H1 gold production 4 pct higher last year

July 21 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::H1 gold production of 428,203 ounces, 4 pct higher than H1 2016, with gold sales of 312,438 ounces.H1 EBITDA of $161.4 million, 13 pct down from H1 2016.H1 AISC of $893 per ounce sold, 5 pct below H1 2016.H1 revenue of $391.7 million, 22 pct lower than H1 2016.H1 net earnings of $62.5 million, equating to 15.3 cents per share."First half has posed significant challenges to our operations in Tanzania following introduction of concentrate export ban in march".In light of developments in Tanzania, continue to assess capex; expect to be between $180-200 million for year.As result of impact of Tanzania concentrate export ban, now targeting lower end of production guidance range of 850-900,000 ounces for 2017.

Acacia Mining says will satisfy requirements of new Tanzanian natural resources legislation

July 14 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc :Notes publication in Tanzania's official government gazette of new legislation governing natural resources sector.Continues to monitor impact of new legislation in light of its mineral development agreements with government of Tanzania.Will satisfy requirements imposed increased royalty applicable to metals gold, copper and silver of 6 pct in addition to imposed 1 pct clearing fee on exports.

Acacia updates on presidential committee findings

June 13 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc :‍Continuing to operate all three of its mines in Tanzania, Namely Bulyanhulu, Buzwagi and North Mara​.‍acacia Group Holding structure was fully disclosed to tanzanian capital markets and securities authority at time of acacia's cross listing on dar es salaam stock exchange.

Acacia says strongly refutes new accusations in Tanzania probe​ report

June 12 (Reuters) - Acacia Mining Plc ::Update on the 2nd Presidential Committee Findings.‍Notes disappointing findings of presidential second committee's report which were presented to President of Tanzania h.e. Dr. John P. Magufuli this morning​.Second Committee has alleged that Acacia has under-declared revenues and tax payments over a number of years by tens of billions of us dollars.‍Acacia strongly refutes these new unfounded accusations​.‍Acacia remains open to further dialogue with government regarding this issue and continues to assess all of its options​.‍Will provide a further update to market as soon as practical​."Re-iterate that we have declared everything of commercial value that we have produced since we started operating in Tanzania".