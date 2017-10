Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc ::AURORA CANNABIS ANNOUNCES $6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT.AURORA CANNABIS - ‍TO PROCEED WITH A CONCURRENT, NON-COMMISSIONED, NON-BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UP TO 2 MILLION UNITS OF CO AT PRICE OF $3.00/ UNIT​.

Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Aurora Cannabis acquires BC Northern Lights and Urban Cultivator.

Aurora Cannabis and Namaste announce strategic hardware supply agreement

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc : :Aurora Cannabis and Namaste announce strategic hardware supply agreement.Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍under terms of agreement, Namaste will establish a direct inventory feed to both Aurora's online shop and its mobile app​.Aurora Cannabis Inc - co believes that this agreement will increase co's market reach in Canada and to be accretive in nature​.

Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Aurora announces Q4 and full financial year 2017 results.Aurora Cannabis Inc - ‍revenues for Q4 ended June 30, 2017 were $5.9 million, as compared to $1.2 million for same quarter in prior year​.

Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients, hits record monthly revenue

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Operational update: Aurora Cannabis surpasses 19,000 patients; record monthly revenue, shipments, grams sold.Aurora Cannabis- ‍in Canada, sees selling more than 275,000 grams or gram equivalents of cannabis products, and shipping about 15,000 orders this month​.

Radient Technologies says Aurora Cannabis holds about 9.6 pct of issued and outstanding common shares of co

July 31 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Radient Technologies Inc - after giving effect to conversion, Aurora Cannabis Inc holds about 9.6 percent of issued and outstanding common shares of co.

Aurora to make strategic investment in Hempco

June 8 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc ::Aurora to make strategic investment in Hempco.Aurora Cannabis Inc says will be making strategic investment in Hempco for ownership stake of up to 19.9% on a fully diluted basis.Will obtain an option to acquire shares from majority owners of Hempco.Aurora says exercise of option, will bring Aurora's total ownership interest in Hempco to 50.1% on a fully diluted basis.

Aurora Cannabis acquires Pedanios GmbH

May 26 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Aurora cannabis inc says acquisition of pedanios gmbh.Aurora cannabis -will pay consideration to holders of class b securities of pedanios about 3.4 million common shares of aurora, priced at $2.14 per share.Aurora cannabis -in addition, a total consideration of about $13.6 million in cash, common shares payable to holders of class a common shares of pedanios.

Aurora Cannabis Q3 revenue c$5.2 million

May 15 (Reuters) - Aurora Cannabis Inc :Aurora announces q3 2017 results.Q3 revenue rose 33 percent to c$5.2 million.

Aurora Cannabis announces $40 mln bought deal private placement of convertible debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc - : Aurora Cannabis announces $40 million bought deal private placement of convertible debentures . Says debentures will have a maturity date of 24 months from closing date of offering .Debentures will bear interest from date of closing at 7% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 30 and December 31 of each year.