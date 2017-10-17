ACC Ltd (ACC.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's ACC Sept-qtr consol profit more than doubles

Oct 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd ::Sept quarter consol net profit 1.82 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for Sept quarter consol net profit was 1.66 billion rupees.Sept quarter consol total revenue from operations 31.16 billion rupees.Consol net profit in Sept quarter last year was 897.1 million rupees as per Ind-As; consol total revenue from operations was 28.43 billion rupees.Says expect demand for cement and related products to stay favourable in coming qtr‍​‍​.Says Sept-quarter cement sales volume 5.96 million tonnes versus 5.07 million tonnes last yr‍​.

India Index Services & Products says Bajaj Finance, HPCL and UPL Ltd to be included in Nifty 50 index

Aug 28 (Reuters) - India Index Services And Products Ltd <.NSEI>:Says Bajaj Finance Ltd, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd and UPL Ltd being included in Nifty 50 index.ACC Ltd, Bank Of Baroda, Tata Power Co Ltd, Tata Motors Ltd DVR to be excluded from Nifty50 index from Sept 29.

India's ACC June-qtr consol profit up about 33 pct

July 17 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd :June quarter consol profit 3.26 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for June quarter consol net profit was 2.59 billion rupees.June quarter consol total income 39.85 billion rupees.Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 2.46 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 33.12 billion rupees.Says co expects upward trajectory in cement demand supported by prospects of a normal monsoon.Says approved interim dividend of 11 rupees per share.

ACC Ltd initiates study to explore possibility of merger with Ambuja Cements

May 5 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd :Says initiation of a study to explore possibility of a merger of company and Ambuja Cements Limited.Says special committee constitued to commence evaluation.Says no decision to merge has been taken and board will decide on merger based on recommendation of special panel and audit committee.

ACC march quarter consol profit down about 9 pct

April 21 (Reuters) - ACC Ltd :March quarter consol net profit 2.11 billion rupees.Consensus forecast for march quarter consol net profit was 1.62 billion rupees.March quarter consol total revenue from operations 36.31 billion rupees.Consol net profit in march quarter last year was 2.32 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total revenue from operations was 33.23 billion rupees.Says continue to build specialized building products segment while investing in new capacity at jamul plant.Says cement volumes during q1 showed growth of 4 percent as impact of demonetisation fell.

ACC sells 12.13 pct stake in Shiva Cements for 386.7 mln rupees

Acc Ltd :Sale of 12.13 percent stake in Shiva Cements Limited to JSW Cement for 386.7 million rupees.

Ambuja Cements says no information about negotiations regarding merger news

Ambuja Cements Ltd : Ambuja Cements clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja" . Have no info about negotiations regarding merger news Source: (http://bit.ly/2kiDvYn) Further company coverage: [ABUJ.NS] ((Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com;)).

ACC says Neeraj Akhoury takes charge as CEO & MD of ACC

Acc Ltd :says Neeraj Akhoury takes charge as managing director & CEO of acc.

ACC says no proposal of merger considered by co

ACC Ltd : ACC Ltd clarifies on news item "LafargeHolcim mulling merger of ACC & Ambuja" .ACC Ltd says no proposal of merger considered by co.

ACC Ltd Dec-qtr consol profit down about 45 pct

ACC Ltd : Dec quarter consol net profit 563.4 million rupees . Dec quarter consol net sales 26.72 billion rupees . Recommended final dividend of inr 6 per share . Consol net profit in dec quarter last year was 1.02 bln rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 28.46 billion rupees .Cement business sales volume was 5.45 million tonnes during last quarter of 2016 as compared to 6.0 million tonnes last year.