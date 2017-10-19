Accor SA (ACCP.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

AccorHotels still eyes deal on property business by year-end-CFO

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Accorhotels finance head tells a call with journalists::Talks with investors continuing over sale of stake in property unit, still eyes deal by year-end.

AccorHotels signs agreement to buy Mantra Group Limited

Oct 11 (Reuters) - AccorHotels :‍Under terms of agreement AccorHotels would offer AUD3.96 in cash for each Mantra share including any potential special dividend.AccorHotels signs an agreement to acquire Mantra Group Limited.‍Acquisition will be accretive to earnings per share in first year of ownership pre-synergies​.‍AccorHotels will pay AUD1.3 billion.‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​.‍Group aims at signing an agreement before year-end 2017​.‍AccorHotels confirms it is in discussion with potential investors in relation to sale of part of share capital of AccorInvest​.

Mantra Group's board unanimously recommends deal with AccorHotels​

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Mantra Group Ltd :‍Mantra Group's board unanimously recommends scheme of arrangement with AccorHotels​.Under deal, ‍Mantra will have discretion to pay shareholders a special dividend of up to a maximum of 23.5 cents per share​.

AccorHotels and SNCF group sign a strategic partnership for the development of the Orient Express brand

Oct 4 (Reuters) - ACCORHOTELS ::ACCORHOTELS AND SNCF GROUP SIGN A STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF THE ORIENT EXPRESS BRAND.WILL BE ACQUIRING A 50% STAKE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ORIENT EXPRESS.INTENDS TO BUILD ON THIS PARTNERSHIP TO STRENGTHEN LEADERSHIP IN THE LUXURY SEGMENT.

AccorHotels to acquire Gekko

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ACCORHOTELS ::SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GEKKO.TRANSACTION, WHICH VALUES GEKKO AT €100 MILLION, WILL HAVE AN ACCRETIVE EFFECT ON ACCORHOTELS’ FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FROM 2018..STEPHANE DE LAFORCADE AND OLIVIER DELOUIS TO REMAIN AT HEAD OF GEKKO AND TO CONTINUE TO RUN GROUP INDEPENDENTLY.

Accor to deliver above-industry growth says Goldman Sachs

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Accorhotels :GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS ACCOR TO DELIVER ABOVE-INDUSTRY GROWTH, SUPPORTED MAINLY BY MOMENTUM IN FRANCE.GOLDMAN SACHS EXPECTS TO DELIVER CONTINUING GROWTH ACCELERATION, WITH 5.1 PERCENT LFL GROWTH IN 2017- 19E VERSUS. 3 PCT OVER PAST THREE YEARS.AS RESULT OF PROPCO SPIN-OFF, EXPECT ACCOR TO HAVE 2.1-3.7 BILLION EUROS OF CASH TO DEPLOY IN THE MID-TERM, PROVIDING SCOPE FOR INCREASED SHAREHOLDER CASH RETURNS OR INCREASES IN ORGANIC OR INORGANIC GROWTH.OVERALL, ACCOR’S 14 PERCENT EARNINGS GROWTH FORECAST COMPARES WITH 8 PERCENT FOR OUR HOTELS COVERAGE, WHILE THE STOCK TRADES AT A 5 PCT DISCOUNT TO GOLDMAN SACHS COVERAGE AVERAGE.

Bouygues Immobilier, AccorHotels set up joint venture to build "collaborative workspaces"

July 25 (Reuters) - Accor Sa :Bouygues Immobilier, the real estate development subsidiary of bouygues group, and AccorHotels, global leader in the hospitality sector, have created a 50/50 joint venture, with the aim of accelerating the growth of Nextdoor in france and europe.The two groups aim to create 80 collaborative Nextdoor workspaces by 2022, at a development rate of 10 to 15 launches per year from 2018.

Accorhotels CEO eyes deal over property unit by autumn

June 30 (Reuters) - Accorhotels CEO Sebastien Bazin tells extraordinary shareholders meeting::* Say group in "extremely active" discussions with potential investors over sale of stake in property unit HotelInvest. .* Says he hopes to have a deal with investors over property unit by autumn or end of the year.* Says confident HotelInvest's asset value can exceed 10 billion euros at a later stage against 6.6 billion euros at end 2016..* Shareholders meeting on Friday to approve plan to turn the HotelInvest property business into a separate legal entity to be known as AccorInvest prior to selling part of its capital to institutional investors..

AccorHotels announced approval of implementation of separation of HotelInvest into a stand-alone legal entity

May 19 (Reuters) - AccorHotels :Approval of the implementation of the separation of HotelInvest into a stand-alone legal entity.Board approved implementation of the internal reorganization to separate its HotelInvest activity under AccorInvest Group.

Accorhotels shareholders turn down plan to ditch double-voting rights

May 5 (Reuters) - AccorHotels Annual Shareholders Meeting.:Accorhotels shareholders reject a proposal blocking the granting of further double-voting rights to long term shareholders..Some 52.36 percent of the votes were cast in favour of the proposal at the annual shareholders meeting while the proposal needed a two-thirds majority to be approved..A group of 14 shareholders, led by Paris-based investment firm PhiTrust and representing 2.3 percent of AccorHotels's capital, had filed the proposal to block the further granting of double voting rights. nL8N1I52M8.