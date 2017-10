Ackermans & Van Haaren NV (ACKB.BR)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ackermans & Van Haaren H1 profit from operating activities rises to 175.6 million euros

Aug 31 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV ::H1 NET PROFIT OF 133.5 MILLION EUROS (1H16: 84.7 MILLION EUROS, +58%)‍​.EXPECTS GROUP’S RESULTS FOR H2 WILL BE IN SAME RANGE AS THOSE OF FIRST 6 MONTHS‍​.H1 REVENUE EUR 1.89‍​ BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.64 BILLION YEAR AGO.H1 PROFIT FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES EUR 175.6‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 141.5 MILLION YEAR AGO.

Ackermans & van Haaren says its GeoSea is to acquire A2SEA

July 7 (Reuters) - Ackermans & Van Haaren NV :A2SEA ACQUIRED BY GEOSEA.DONG ENERGY AND SIEMENS AGREE WITH BELGIAN GEOSEA STATING THAT GEOSEA WILL ACQUIRE FULL OWNERSHIP OF A2SEA.

BAM Groep says ‍Vlaams-nederlandse Scheldecommissie intends to award terneuzen lock (Nieuwe Sluis Terneuzen) contract to Sassevaart​ consortium

June 30 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV ::‍VLAAMS-NEDERLANDSE SCHELDECOMMISSIE INTENDS TO AWARD TERNEUZEN LOCK (NIEUWE SLUIS TERNEUZEN) CONTRACT TO SASSEVAART​ CONSORTIUM.‍SASSEVAART CONSORTIUM INCLUDES BAM INFRA, DEME INFRA MARINE CONTRACTORS, DREDGING INTERNATIONAL, BAM CONTRACTORS AND ALGEMENE AANNEMINGEN VAN LAERE.WORK WILL START AT END 2017 AND WILL BE FUNCTIONAL IN 2022.FINAL ASSIGNMENT OF THE PROJECT WILL BE ON AUGUST 25.

Ackermans & VAN HAAREN and CFE examine combination of their construction activities‍​

June 28 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV ::AND CFE EXAMINE COMBINATION OF THEIR CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITIES‍​.TRANSACTION COULD TAKE PLACE IN THE COURSE OF THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017.

Ackermans & Van Haaren subsidiary GeoSea wins offshore deal

June 26 (Reuters) - Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ::DEME’S SUBSIDIARY GEOSEA TO INSTALL OFFSHORE FOUNDATIONS FOR ENBW OFFSHORE WIND FARM ALBATROS IN GERMANY.

Ackermans & Van Haaren brings its participation in Sipef's share capital to 30.25%

May 23 (Reuters) - Ackermans & Van Haaren NV ::ANNOUNCES TO HAVE SUBSCRIBED FOR 629,268 NEW ORDINARY SHARES IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE 88.9 MILLION EUROS RIGHTS ISSUE OF SIPEF.BRINGS ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF SIPEF TO 30.25%.ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN’S TOTAL INVESTMENT IN THE FRAMEWORK OF THE CAPITAL INCREASE AMOUNTS TO 35.7 MILLION EUROS.

CFE Q1 revenues up 10.6 pct at EUR 674.2 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - COMPAGNIE D ENTREPRISES CFE SA :Q1 REVENUES EUR 674.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 609.7 MILLION YEAR AGO.ORDER BOOK AS OF MARCH 31 OF EUR 5.13 BILLION VERSUS EUR 4.76 BILLION AT DEC 31, 2016.2017 EBITDA MARGIN (AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUE) IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN 16 AND 20%.

Ackermans & Van Haaren net cash position at March 31 down at EUR 54.3 mln

May 19 (Reuters) - ACKERMANS & VAN HAAREN NV :NET CASH POSITION OF AVH AT MARCH 31, 2017 AMOUNTED TO 54.3 MILLION EUROS, COMPARED WITH 68.3 MILLION EUROS AT DECEMBER 31, 2016."DEME HAS AN ALL-TIME HIGH ORDER BOOK AND IS PREPARING FOR A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN ACTIVITY IN 2017 AND 2018;".DEME UNIT Q1 ECONOMIC TURNOVER EUR 512.1 MILLION VERSUS EUR 402.2 MILLION YEAR AGO.BARRING UNFORESEEN CIRCUMSTANCES SEES AN INCREASE OF THE GROUP’S RESULT IN 2017.

Ackermans & Van Haaren FY net profit at 224.2 million euros

Ackermans & Van Haaren Nv : Closed 2016 financial year with a net profit of 224.2 million euros ($237.61 million) . Proposal to increase dividend per share by 4 pct to 2.04 euros . FY revenue 3.65 billion euros versus 4.01 billion euros year ago . Sees increase of the group’s result in 2017 .Proposes to increase the dividend per share to 2.04 euros, a 4 percent increase compared to the dividend of 1.96 euros that was paid in 2016.

Ackermans & Van Haaren H1 revenue down at 1.64 billion euros

Ackermans & Van Haaren NV : H1 revenue 1.64 billion euros ($1.83 billion) versus 2.04 billion euros year ago . H1 net profit group share 84.7 million euros versus 158.6 million euros year ago . H1 profit from operating activities 141.5 million euros versus 276.2 million euros year ago .Board of directors expects the results of the second half of the year to be higher than those of H1 2016.