ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (ACLJ.J)

Arcelormittal Aouth Africa says to review staffing levels

Aug 15 (Reuters) - ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA LTD ::RESTRUCTURING AS A RESULT OF OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS.SAYS ALL OPTIONS ARE BEING EXPLORED AND COMPANY HAS NO OPTION BUT TO ALSO REVIEW ITS STAFFING LEVELS.SAYS CO WILL BE COMMENCING WITH CONSULTATION PROCESS BASED ON ITS OPERATIONAL REQUIREMENTS WHICH RELATE TO ITS ECONOMIC AND STRUCTURAL NEEDS.SAYS DIFFICULT TO ESTIMATE NUMBER OF EMPLOYEES WHO MAY EVENTUALLY BE AFFECTED AS A RESULT OF PROPOSED RESTRUCTURING (BUT IT IS ANTICIPATED TO BE MORE THAN 50 EMPLOYEES).

ArcelorMittal South Africa H1 liquid steel production down to 2.4 mln tonnes

July 27 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd ::H1 LIQUID STEEL PRODUCTION 2.4 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 2.5 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA'S OPERATING AND HEADLINE LOSSES INCREASED BY R714 MILLION AND R1 161 MILLION RESPECTIVELY IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR.H1 TOTAL SALES VOLUMES 2.1 MILLION TONNES VERSUS 2.2 MILLION TONNES YEAR AGO.HY CASH COST PER TONNE OF LIQUID STEEL PRODUCED INCREASED BY 27 pct TO R8 063.H1 HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE OF 148 CENTS.HY LOSS FROM OPERATIONS INCREASED BY R714 MILLION TO R983 MILLION, PRIMARILY DUE TO HIGHER COAL AND IRON ORE PRICES.HY LOSS FOR PERIOD INCREASED BY R1 773 MILLION.HY REVENUE INCREASED BY 12.6% TO R19 151 MILLION MAINLY DUE TO AN 18.9 pct INCREASE IN AVERAGE NET REALISED STEEL PRICES.H1 AVERAGE NET REALISABLE PRICE 8,138 RAND/TONNE VERSUS 6,845 RAND/TONNE YEAR AGO.IMPAIRMENT OF R600 MILLION WAS RECOGNISED IN PERIOD AGAINST PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT FOR LONG PRODUCTS UNIT.ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - IN H2, DOMESTIC STEEL DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN SUBDUED DUE TO LOW ECONOMIC GROWTH AND LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE SPEND.ARCELORMITTAL SOUTH AFRICA - SAYS SECOND HALF OF YEAR, DOMESTIC STEEL DEMAND IS EXPECTED TO REMAIN SUBDUED DUE TO LOW ECONOMIC GROWTH AND LACK OF INFRASTRUCTURE SPEND.VOLATILITY IN RAND/US DOLLAR EXCHANGE RATE WILL CONTINUE TO HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON OUR FINANCIAL RESULTS.FOR H2 EXPORT MARKETS LIKELY TO BE MORE RESILIENT; AFRICA WILL EXPERIENCE A GROWTH IN DEMAND IN ORDER OF 2.3%.

ArcelorMittal South Africa ‍sees HY headline loss 143-152 c/shr​

July 20 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd ::‍HY headline loss per share is also expected to 143 and 152 cents per share (218% and 238% change)​.Company is in process of exploring several initiatives, include additional cost cutting interventions.Higher steel prices did not fully compensate for higher raw material costs namely coal and iron ore.Higher loss for six months to june 30 was primarily due to lower margins.Operational incidents; impairments and strengthening of rand against us dollar also negatively impacted results.Arcelormittal south africa- exploring several initiatives, assessing profitability of some product lines, implementation of structural changes in 6 months.

S.Africa's ‍Competition Tribunal approves Arcelormittal, Sishen Iron Ore deal

June 1 (Reuters) - South Africa's ‍competition Tribunal::Approved large merger of Arcelormittal South Africa and Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co without conditions​.

S.Africa's Competition Commission approves Arcelormittal, Kumba Iron Ore deal

May 30 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Tribunal: :Arcelormittal SA, Kumba Iron Ore deal for Thabazimbi mine approved by South Africa's Competition Commission without conditions.

SA's competition body backs clearing ArcelorMittal S.Africa's Thabazimbi deal

May 25 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission::Recommended to tribunal to approve ArcelorMittal South Africa's << >> acquisition of Thabazimbi mine from Sishen Iron Ore Co.Commission finds that proposed transaction is unlikely to substantially prevent or lessen competition in affected markets.

ArcelorMittal South Africa Q1 liquid steel production falls

May 12 (Reuters) - Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd :Q1 liquid steel production was 28 000 tonnes (2.3%) lower.Q1 local sales were 30 000 tonnes (3.4%) lower, mainly due to weaker local demand for long products.Q1 export sales increased by 20 000 tonnes (8.8%).Q1 long product sales decreased by 27.7%, flat product sales increased by 10.7%.Q2 export sales to come under pressure due to weak international prices.Q2 local sales will continue to be under pressure due to tough trading conditions."Solution is required to protect downstream industry from cheap finished and semi-finished products that continue to be imported into country"."Continue to engage government and downstream industry on implementation of safeguards and initiatives to stimulate local demand".ITAC's decision to implement safeguards on hot rolled coil will provide benefit in terms of sales volumes, ability to consistently achieve basket price.Volatility in Rand/U.S. dollar exchange rate will continue to have an impact on financial results.

Arcelormittal S.Africa says govt approves pricing principles

Arcelormittal South Africa Ltd : Conclusion of pricing principles following settlement with Competition Commission . Fair pricing principles have been approved by government . Agreement between co, government has been signed by Department of Trade and Industry and Department Of Economic Development . Price for flat steel products will be based on an import weighted basket price . Quarterly monitoring of import weighted basket, compliance with pricing mechanism will be responsibility of steel task team .In light of agreement, steel industry and in particular downstream will benefit from pricing of flat steel product.

Kumba says joint Thabazimbi mine to be transferred to ArcelorMittal South Africa

ArcelorMittal South Africa Limited : Arcelormittal South Africa/Kumba Iron Ore - Joint Thabazimbi mine to be transferred to Arcelormittal South Africa . Transfer is dependent on certain conditions being met .If conditions are not satisfied by 28 april 2017 (or a later date agreed to by companies), agreement will lapse and sioc will proceed with closure of mine..