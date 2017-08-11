Edition:
Allcargo Logistics Ltd (ACLL.NS)

ACLL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

168.75INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+2.65%)
Prev Close
Rs164.40
Open
Rs163.75
Day's High
Rs170.90
Day's Low
Rs163.75
Volume
64,786
Avg. Vol
180,323
52-wk High
Rs202.00
52-wk Low
Rs150.70

Latest Key Developments

Allcargo Logistics gets members' nod for offer for subscription of NCDs on private placement basis
Friday, 11 Aug 2017 05:26am EDT 

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd :Gets members' nod for offer for subscription of secured/unsecured NCDs on private placement basis.  Full Article

India's Allcargo Logistics June-qtr profit rises
Thursday, 10 Aug 2017 04:19am EDT 

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd :June quarter profit 307.2 million rupees versus profit of 283 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 3.27 billion rupees versus 3.12 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics says it has not inked any pact with Container Corp of India
Tuesday, 25 Apr 2017 04:41am EDT 

April 25 (Reuters) - Allcargo Logistics Ltd :Allcargo Logistics clarifies on news item "allcargo logistics, Concor ink pact for rail connectivity".Says not inked any pact with Container Corp of India.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics approves share buyback worth up to 1.25 bln rupees
Wednesday, 9 Nov 2016 01:57am EST 

Allcargo Logistics Ltd :Says approves share buyback worth up to 1.25 billion rupees.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics Ltd declares second interim dividend
Monday, 14 Mar 2016 09:16am EDT 

Allcargo Logistics Ltd:Approved payment of second interim dividend of 1 Indian rupees per equity shares of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid up (i.e.50%) on expanded paid up capital of the company for year ended March 31, 2016.Says second interim dividend will be paid on or before April 13, 2016.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics Ltd declares interim dividend and bonus shares
Thursday, 5 Nov 2015 10:28pm EST 

Allcargo Logistics Ltd:Says payment of interim dividend of 1 Indian rupee per equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid up (i.e. 50%) for financial year 2015-16 aggregating to 126.048 million Indian rupees (excluding dividend distribution tax thereof).Says interim dividend will be paid / dispatched to all equity shareholders of the company whose names are registered as shareholders of the company as on the record date, on or before Dec. 5.Issue of one equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid as bonus share for every equity share of 2 Indian rupees each fully paid held in the company and increase of authorized share capital and consequential alteration of memorandum of association of the company.  Full Article

Allcargo Logistics Ltd News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
