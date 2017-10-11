ANF Immobilier SA (ACNF.PA)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Icade to buy controlling stake in ANF Immobilier, aims full buyout later

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Icade /ANF Immobilier /Eurazeo ::* Icade signs agreement to buy Eurazeo's controlling interest in ANF Immobilier.* To buy Eurazeo’s controlling interest in ANF Immobilier for €22.15 per ANF Immobilier share (i.e. a total price of about €213 million for the stake)..* Once the acquisition has been completed, Icade will own approximately 50.5% of the share capital and 50.2% of the voting rights1 in ANF Immobilier.* Acquisition of the controlling interest will be followed, in November 2017, by Icade’s filing a mandatory public tender offer for €22.15 per share, on the remaining shares making up ANF Immobilier’s capital .* Icade will fund this deal through debt and cash on hand .* Transaction will have a maximum impact of about +3% on Icade’s loan-to-value (LTV) ratio, which stood at 39.4% as of June 30, 2017 .

ANF Immobilier H1 IFRS net loss group share widens to 96.9 million euros

July 24 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER ::H1 IFRS EBITDA EUR 10.8‍​ MLN VS EUR 16.8 MLN YR AGO.H1 IFRS NET LOSS GROUP SHARE EUR 96.9‍​ MLN VS LOSS OF EUR 15.6 MLN YR AGO.H1 IFRS GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR ‍​24.4 MLN VS EUR 25.8 MLN YR AGO.LTV RATIO AT JUNE 30, 2017 WAS 47 PCT.NNNAV AS AT JUNE 30, 2017 AMOUNTED TO EUR 20.96 PER SHARE.

Icade signs exclusive negotiation agreement to acquire controlling interest in ANF Immobilier

July 24 (Reuters) - ICADE SA ::ICADE SA - SIGNING OF EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER.EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS WITH EURAZEO AND ANF IMMOBILIER TO ACQUIRE EURAZEO’S CONTROLLING INTEREST REPRESENTING IN ANF IMMOBILIER.ACQUISITION OF ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE CARRIED OUT AT A PRICE OF €22.15 PER SHARE.EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENTS TO BUY INTEREST REPRESENTING AROUND 50.5% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL AND 53.7% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS IN ANF IMMOBILIER.ACQUISITION WOULD BE FOLLOWED BY ICADE’S FILING A MANDATORY PUBLIC TENDER OFFER FOR €22.15/SHARE, ON THE REMAINING SHARES MAKING UP THE CAPITAL.ICADE’S ACQUISITION OF A CONTROLLING INTEREST IN ANF IMMOBILIER AMOUNTS TO €213 MILLION.SIGNS EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATION AGREEMENT WITH PRIMONIAL TO SELL PRIMONIAL PORTFOLIO OF RESIDENTIAL AND RETAIL PROPERTY ASSETS IN MARSEILLE AND LYON FOR €400 MILLION (EXCLUDING DUTIES).ICADE WILL FUND THE ACQUISITION THROUGH DEBT.A MERGER BETWEEN ICADE AND ANF IMMOBILIER WOULD BE ENVISAGED FOR 2018.

ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income at 12.0 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - ANF IMMOBILIER SA ::ANF IMMOBILIER: STABLE LIKE-FOR-LIKE REVENUES IN GROUP SHARE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER.Q1 GROSS RENTAL INCOME EUR 12.0 MILLION ($13.07 MILLION) VERSUS EUR 12.9 MILLION YEAR AGO.POSITIVE OUTLOOK IN VERY NEAR TERM.CONFIRMATION OF FULL-YEAR 2017 OBJECTIVE OF STABLE ADJUSTED EPRA EARNINGS IN GROUP SHARE.

ANF Immobilier FY recurring EPRA EBITDA rises to 38.8 million euros

ANF Immobilier SA : FY consolidated rents up 4 pct to 51.2 million euros ($53.92 million), group share stable . FY net loss (group share) of 3.7 million euros . Proposed cash dividend of 1.15 euros per share . FY recurring EPRA EBITDA 38.8 million euros versus 35.6 million euros year ago . In 2017, ANF Immobilier expects stable EPRA earnings (adjusted group share) compared with 2016, in line with pace of its project development .Foresees good growth with a number of significant deliveries such as Quai 8.2 Euratlantique from Q3 of 2018.

ANF Immobilier invests in offices and retail units in Bordeaux

ANF Immobilier SA :Announces investment by ANF Immobilier and Foncière des Régions in all of the offices and retail units, i.e. 31,500 square meters, within a new 43,000 square meter mixed real estate project Quai 8.2 in Bordeaux.

ANF Immobilier IFRS gross rental income up at 25.8 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : H1 IFRS gross rental income of 25.8 million euros ($28.4 million), up 11 pct . H1 IFRS recurring EBITDA of 16.8 million euros vs 14.9 million euros a year ago . H1 recurring net income group share of 15.6 million euros vs 8.4 million euros a year ago .For the year 2016, reasserts its target and anticipates a growth of 10 pct in its EPRA recurring net income, group share.

ANF Immobilier Q1 gross rental income up 14 pct at 12.9 mln euros

ANF Immobilier SA : Revenues stood at 12.9 million euros ($14.7 million) for Q1 2016 . Income growth up by 14 pct in the Q1 2016 . Q1 rental increase, group share up by 3 pct, and up by 5 pct like-for-like over Q1 2016 . Annual growth target of 10 pct confirmed for EPRA recurring net income, group share .Confirms its 10 pct growth target for EPRA recurring net income, group share for 2016 as a whole.

ANF Immobilier issues FY 2016 financial guuidance; proposes dividend

ANF Immobilier SA:Proposed cash dividend of 1.24 euros per share, up 13 pct.For the year 2016, ANF Immobilier anticipates growth of its EPRA recurring net income of between 8 pct and 10 pct, group share.

ANF Immobilier leases 2,500 m² of commercial space in Lyon

ANF Immobilier SA:Leases all 2,500 square meter of commercial space in former Banque de France headquarters in Lyon to two major retail chains: Nike and Maxibazar.