Atco Ltd (ACOx.TO)

Atco reports ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million

July 27 (Reuters) - Atco Ltd ::Atco reports second quarter 2017 earnings.Atco Ltd - ‍Q2 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $71 million compared to $81 million in 2016​.

ATCO Q1 adjusted earnings $117 million

April 26 (Reuters) - ATCO Ltd ::Atco reports first quarter 2017 earnings.ATCO Ltd - Q1 adjusted earnings for 2017 of $117 million compared to $121 million in 2016.Qtrly earnings attributable to Class I and Class II shares $101 million versus $109 million.ATCO Ltd - ATCO invested $298 million in capital growth projects in Q1 of 2017.

Atco announces Dennis Dechamplain as CFO

Atco Ltd : Atco announces Dennis Dechamplain as chief financial offer . Atco Ltd - Dechamplain will assume role from Brian Bale, .Bale will continue in his role until June 1.

Atco reports 2016 earnings

Atco Ltd : Atco reports 2016 earnings . Atco Ltd - in 2017 to 2019 period, Atco plans to invest an additional $5 billion in regulated utility and commercially secured capital growth projects . Atco Ltd - qtrly adjusted earnings $94 million versus $92 million .Atco Ltd - expect an improvement to 2017 adjusted earnings for co, mainly due to increase in allowed roe from 8.3 per cent to 8.5 per cent.

Atco posts Q2 adjusted earnings rise to $81 mln

Atco Ltd : Says Q2 adjusted earnings for 2016 of $81 million compared to $57 million in 2015 .Qtrly earnings attributable to class I and class II shares $61 million.

ATCO Ltd increases common share dividend

ATCO Ltd:Declared a first quarter dividend of 28.50 cents per Class I Non-Voting and Class II Voting Share.Says a 15% increase over the 24.75 cents paid in each of the previous four quarters.Dividend is payable March 31, 2016, to shareholders of record on March 7, 2016.

Atco sells subsidiary division ATCO Emissions Management

Atco Ltd:Says sale of its subsidiary division, ATCO Emissions Management, to TriWest Capital Partners, a Canadian private equity firm based in Calgary, Alberta.In the transaction, TriWest will acquire all of the company's global operations in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.Transaction is anticipated to close on Dec. 31, 2015.