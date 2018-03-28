Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Asseco Poland May Pay Dividend Of 3.01 Zlotys/Shr

March 29 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland SA ::SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT SUPERVISORY BOARD HAS APPROVED MANAGEMENT'S PROPOSAL TO PAY A DIVIDEND OF 3.01 ZLOTYS PER SHARE, OR 249.8 MILLION ZLOTYS IN TOTAL.DIVIDEND WILL BE PAID FROM 2017 NET PROFIT IN THE AMOUNT OF 175.6 MILLION ZLOTYS AND 74.3 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM RETAINED EARNINGS.

Poland's Asseco Q3 net profit rises to 288.6 mln zlotys

Nov 21 (Reuters) - ASSECO POLAND SA ::REPORTED ON MONDAY Q3 NET PROFIT OF 288.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 82.1 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 REVENUE OF 1.24 BILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 1.9 BILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO.Q3 EBITDA 172.7 MILLION ZLOTYS, DOWN 38.5 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 402 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 79 PERCENT VERSUS YEAR AGO.SAID ITS RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY AN ADDITIONAL INCOME FROM THE SALE OF A STAKE IN FORMULA SYSTEMS << >>.IT RECOGNISED POSITIVE FINANCIAL EFFECT OF 324.3 MILLION ZLOTYS OF THE TRANSACTION .SINCE FORMULA SYSTEMS HAS NOT BEEN CONSOLIDATED IN AUGUST AND SEPT. REVENUE AND OPERATING PROFIT WERE RESPECTIVELY LOWER.ASSECO SOLD A 20 PERCENT STAKE IN FORMULA IN AUGUST AND SAID IN OCTOBER IT WILL REGAIN CONTROL OF THE COMPANY nNDL9NrVZ6.

Asseco Poland's Q2 net profit falls by 32 pct y/y

WARSAW, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Asseco Poland ::* The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland fell by 32 percent year-on-year to 52.5 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday..* The fall in the net profit was due to higher costs and lower margins..* Second-quarter revenue rose by 9 percent to 2.1 billion zlotys, mostly thanks to sales outside Poland, Asseco said. .* Source text: nEM61C6HPa.* Further company coverage ACPP.WA.

Asseco Poland sells 51 pct stake in Russian unit for $17.5 mln

Asseco Poland S.A. : Poland's largest software firm Asseco Poland sells 51 percent of shares in Russian subsidiary R-Style Softlab JSC to three individuals for total of 71 million zlotys ($17.5 million) .Payment to take place within 60 months of Mar. 10, 2017.

Asseco Business Solutions announces change in shareholding structure

Asseco Business Solutions SA : Said on Thursday that on Dec. 19, Asseco Poland SA , transferred 15,528,570 shares representing 46.47 stake in Asseco Business Solutions to Asseco Enterprise Solutions a.s. as contribution in-kind .Currently Asseco Poland does not hold any shares of Asseco Business Solutions.

Asseco Poland's Q2 net profit rises 29 pct y/y

Asseco Poland : The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday. . The rise in the net profit was due, among other things, to a reduction in the company's financial costs. . Second-quarter revenue rose by 12 percent to 1.926 billion zlotys. .