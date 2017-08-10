AutoCanada Inc (ACQ.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc -:AutoCanada Inc reports second quarter 2017 results.Q2 revenue rose 6.3 percent.Q2 adjusted earnings per share c$0.57.Q2 earnings per share view c$0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Qtrly new vehicle unit sales were 13,429, up 11.0% from same period in 2016.Qtrly basic eps $0.91; qtrly revenue $894.9 million, up 6.3 percent.Q2 revenue view c$823.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

AutoCanada Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.13

May 5 (Reuters) - AutoCanada Inc :Qtrly earnings per share $0.13.Plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions.Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.17.Qtrly revenue $639,027 versus $666,872.AutoCanada inc - plan to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and expansions.

Autocanada Inc :Autocanada Inc announces expansion of luxury brand portfolio with the acquisition of Mercedes-Benz Rive-Sud.

AutoCanada Inc : Autocanada inc. Announces 2016 annual and fourth quarter results . Q4 same store sales fell 10 percent . Autocanada inc - q4 revenue from existing and new dealerships decreased by 6.4%, to $629.3 million in q4 of 2016 . Q4 adjusted earnings per share c$0.28 . Qtrly basic earnings per share of $0.50 . Free cash flow increased to $23.4 million in q4 of 2016 as compared to $9.1 million last year . Anticipate same-store sales results will continue to be impacted in 2017 by depressed alberta economy . Autocanada inc - plans to spend approximately $30.9 million in 2017 on dealership relocations and undertaking expansions .Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.50.

Autocanada reports adj earnings per share of $0.38

Autocanada Inc : Qtrly adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.38 . Says despite current economic headwinds, we continue to run profitable dealerships in all of our markets . Says Q4 is likely to continue to be challenging from an automotive industry standpoint . For quarter, overall Canadian new vehicle sales declined by 1.7% . Autocanada Inc announces Q3, 2016 quarterly results .Q3 revenue C$753.2 million versus I/B/E/S view C$762.9 million.

AutoCanada Inc posts Q2 earnings per share of $0.53

AutoCanada Inc : AutoCanada Inc announces Q2, 2016 quarterly earnings per share of $0.53 . Q2 earnings per share c$0.53 . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S . Q2 same store sales fell 3.2 percent . Revenue from existing and new dealerships increased by 3.1 pct to $842.3 million in Q2 .Same store revenue decreased by 3.2 pct in the second quarter of 2016, compared to the same quarter in 2015.

AutoCanada Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend

AutoCanada Inc:Declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.25 per common share on AutoCanada's outstanding Class A common shares, payable on March 15, 2016 to shareholders of record at the close of business on February 29, 2016.

AutoCanada Inc announces equity financing

AutoCanada Inc:Announces $75 million equity financing.Bought deal" financing for 3 million common shares of the company at $25.50 per common share.

AutoCanada Inc announces the acquisition of 417 Nissan and 417 Infiniti

AutoCanada:Entered into an agreement to purchase the operating assets of 417 Infiniti Nissan Limited, which owns and operates two dealerships, 417 Nissan and 417 Infiniti in Ottawa, Ontario.The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and approvals and is expected to close within 60 days.