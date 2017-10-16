Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - expects to close transaction with Agellan Capital Partners​ in Q4 of 2017.

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust says got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group's demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board​

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust-got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group's demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - announces plans to internalize asset management.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - Sandpiper's demand to ‍reorganize of board include majority control by Sandpiper's nominees​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment - ‍board determined Sandpiper's demands, unexplained urgent timing related thereto, are not in best interests of reit​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - ‍Sandpiper advised REIT's CEO that it holds slightly less than 10 percent of outstanding units of reit​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - ‍"REIT is committed to engaging with its unitholders and considering proposals to enhance unitholder value"​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment - ‍upon closing of internalization, REIT will no longer be required to pay external manager annual management fee​.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - upon closing of internalizationaggregate consideration payable to manager will be C$15.0 million.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust ::Agellan commercial real estate investment trust provides update on its Texas portfolio following substantial rainfall and flooding.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - ‍Houston industrial properties likely experienced flood-related damage as a result of tropical storm Harvey​.Agellan Commercial REIT - ‍REIT's Houston property management is currently unable to assess full extent of storm's impact on REIT's Houston properties​.

Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties

May 18 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust ::Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces the acquisition of eight industrial properties in Chicago, Illinois and May 2017 distribution.Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust - acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to REIT's adjusted funds from operations per unit.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28

May 8 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases first quarter 2017 results.Qtrly FFO per unit $0.28.Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24.Qtrly ACFO per unit $0.23.

AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN

April 26 (Reuters) - Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust :AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ANNOUNCES THE ACQUISITION OF AN INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN.AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REAL INVESTMENT TRUST - ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO REIT'S ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER UNIT.FACILITY PURCHASE PRICE OF APPROXIMATELY US$16.0 MILLION (BEFORE CLOSING COSTS).

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.27

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust releases fourth quarter 2016 results . Qtrly affo per unit $0.27 . Qtrly diluted ffo per unit $0.31 .Q4 FFO per share view c$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT

Elad Canada Inc : Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust . Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit . Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things .As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan.

Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility in Sarasota, Florida . Deal for US$52.5 million .Says expects to finance acquisition with proceeds from its recently completed public unit offering.

Agellan Commercial Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.329

Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust : Agellan commercial real estate investment trust releases second quarter 2016 results . Qtrly FFO per unit $ 0.329 . Q2 FFO per share view c$0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Qtrly affo per unit $0.274.