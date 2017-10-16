Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust (ACR_u.TO)
12.00CAD
20 Oct 2017
$0.03 (+0.25%)
$11.97
$11.99
$12.04
$11.93
7,982
42,152
$12.29
$10.15
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust announces receipt of TSX conditional approval
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust says got, considered & rejected Sandpiper Group's demand that REIT undertake a substantial reorganization of board
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust provides update on its Texas portfolio
Agellan commercial REIT announces acquisition of 8 industrial properties
Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust reports qtrly FFO per unit $0.28
AGELLAN COMMERCIAL REIT ACQUIRES INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION FACILITY IN FLINT, MICHIGAN
Agellan Commercial Real Investment Trust qtrly affo per unit $0.27
Elad Canada inc to buy 3.7 million units of Agellan Commercial REIT
Elad Canada Inc : Entered agreement to acquire 3.7 million units of agellan commercial real estate investment trust . Units of agellan to be acquired by elad genesis ltd partnership, subsidiary of elad, at a price of $9.82 per unit . Intends to engage with members of agellan's board regarding its business,prospects,board composition among other things .As a result of acquisition elad will own or control approximately 13.4% of issued and outstanding units of agellan. Full Article
Agellan Commercial REIT announces the acquisition of an industrial distribution facility
Agellan Commercial Real Estate qtrly FFO per unit $0.329
