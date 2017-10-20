ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SEES EPS ACCRETION OF 39.3 PERCENT IN 2017 AND 25-35 PERCENT IN FOLLOWING YEARS AFTER ABERTIS TRANSACTION.

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::Chile's competition authority has authorised takeover bid on Abertis.Offer has now cleared all regulatory hurdles.

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::The board of Spain's Abertis will publish a report on Atlantia's takeover bid within 10 calendar days after the beginning of the offer's acceptance period .

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS REFINANCES WINDSOR ESSEX PARKWAY PROJECT IN CANADA.SAYS PLACES 143 MILLION EUROS IN 22-YEAR PREFERRED BONDS TO REFINANCE SENIOR DEBT OF THE PROJECT.

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says::government is "neutral" as far as nationality is concerned when asked about Atlantia-Abertis deal.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA ::H1 NET SALES 8.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 426.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 132.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NAV 71.03 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE, UP 3.7 PERCENT VERSUS END-DEC 2016.SAYS NET PROFIT INCREASE IS MAINLY DUE TO CAPITAL GAINS ON SALE OF ACS STAKE IN THE PERIOD.

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS IT WINS, THROUGH DRAGADOS, A NEW PROJECT IN CANADA FOR 797 MILLION EUROS‍​.THE CONTRACT HAS BEEN ACHIEVED THROUGH A CONSORTIUM OF DRAGADOS (40%), SNC-LAVALIN (40%), AND PENNECON (20%).THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF CONCRETE STRUCTURE FOR AN OIL PLATFORM.

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS ITS UNITS WIN CONTRACT TO MODIFY A DAM IN CALIFORNIA FOR $242 MILLION.SAYS CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY TO BEGIN IN OCT. AND CONCLUDE IN SPRING OF 2021.

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SIGNS DEAL TO SELL ITS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN SOCIEDAD CONCESIONARIA RUTAL DEL CANAL SA OF AN ENTERPRISE VALUE 142 MILLION EUROS, WITH CAPITAL GAIN OF 10 MILLION EUROS .STAKE SOLD THROUGH UNIT IRIDIUM WHICH HELD 51 PERCENT OF RUTAL DEL CANAL SA.

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ::SEES CAPITAL GAIN FROM THE SALE OF LESTENERGÍA WIND FARMS AT ABOUT 12 MILLION EUROS.