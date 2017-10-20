Edition:
ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)

ACS.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

33.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.15 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
€33.45
Open
€33.44
Day's High
€33.51
Day's Low
€32.94
Volume
639,244
Avg. Vol
730,204
52-wk High
€36.75
52-wk Low
€25.93

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ACS sees EPS accretion of 25-35 pct as of 2018
Friday, 20 Oct 2017 05:32am EDT 

Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SEES EPS ACCRETION OF 39.3 PERCENT IN 2017 AND 25-35 PERCENT IN FOLLOWING YEARS AFTER ABERTIS TRANSACTION.  Full Article

Atlantia says Chile' antitrust clears bid on Abertis
Friday, 13 Oct 2017 08:32am EDT 

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::Chile's competition authority has authorised takeover bid on Abertis.Offer has now cleared all regulatory hurdles.  Full Article

Abertis to publish report on Atlantia's bid within 10 days after its start
Monday, 9 Oct 2017 10:33am EDT 

Oct 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::The board of Spain's Abertis will publish a report on Atlantia's takeover bid within 10 calendar days after the beginning of the offer's acceptance period .  Full Article

ACS places 143 mln euros in bonds to refinances project in Canada
Tuesday, 3 Oct 2017 10:22am EDT 

Oct 3 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS REFINANCES WINDSOR ESSEX PARKWAY PROJECT IN CANADA.SAYS PLACES 143 MILLION EUROS IN 22-YEAR PREFERRED BONDS TO REFINANCE SENIOR DEBT OF THE PROJECT.  Full Article

Spanish Economy Minister says govt neutral on Atlantia-Abertis deal
Monday, 2 Oct 2017 11:35am EDT 

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says::government is "neutral" as far as nationality is concerned when asked about Atlantia-Abertis deal.  Full Article

Alba H1 net profit up at 426.4 mln euros YoY
Thursday, 28 Sep 2017 11:45am EDT 

Sept 28 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA ::H1 NET SALES 8.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 9.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 426.4 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 132.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NAV 71.03 EUROS PER SHARE AT END-JUNE, UP 3.7 PERCENT VERSUS END-DEC 2016.SAYS NET PROFIT INCREASE IS MAINLY DUE TO CAPITAL GAINS ON SALE OF ACS STAKE IN THE PERIOD.  Full Article

ACS in consortium wins new contract in Canada for 797 mln euros‍​
Tuesday, 26 Sep 2017 07:00am EDT 

Sept 26 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS IT WINS, THROUGH DRAGADOS, A NEW PROJECT IN CANADA FOR 797 MILLION EUROS‍​.THE CONTRACT HAS BEEN ACHIEVED THROUGH A CONSORTIUM OF DRAGADOS (40%), SNC-LAVALIN (40%), AND PENNECON (20%).THE PROJECT CONSISTS OF THE CONSTRUCTION OF CONCRETE STRUCTURE FOR AN OIL PLATFORM.  Full Article

ACS units to modify dam in California for $242 mln
Friday, 22 Sep 2017 09:24am EDT 

Sept 22 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SAYS ITS UNITS WIN CONTRACT TO MODIFY A DAM IN CALIFORNIA FOR $242 MILLION.SAYS CONSTRUCTION ACTIVITY TO BEGIN IN OCT. AND CONCLUDE IN SPRING OF 2021.  Full Article

ACS sells stake in Ruta del Canal in Chile with capital gain of 10 mln euros
Thursday, 7 Sep 2017 06:59am EDT 

Sept 7 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA ::SIGNS DEAL TO SELL ITS 100 PERCENT STAKE IN SOCIEDAD CONCESIONARIA RUTAL DEL CANAL SA OF AN ENTERPRISE VALUE 142 MILLION EUROS, WITH CAPITAL GAIN OF 10 MILLION EUROS .STAKE SOLD THROUGH UNIT IRIDIUM WHICH HELD 51 PERCENT OF RUTAL DEL CANAL SA.  Full Article

ACS sees capital gain from Lestenergia wind farms sale at 12 mln euros
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 02:45am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA ::SEES CAPITAL GAIN FROM THE SALE OF LESTENERGÍA WIND FARMS AT ABOUT 12 MILLION EUROS.  Full Article

