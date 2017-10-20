ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA (ACS.MC)
33.30EUR
20 Oct 2017
€-0.15 (-0.45%)
€33.45
€33.44
€33.51
€32.94
639,244
730,204
€36.75
€25.93
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
ACS sees EPS accretion of 25-35 pct as of 2018
Oct 20 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
Atlantia says Chile' antitrust clears bid on Abertis
Oct 13 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::Chile's competition authority has authorised takeover bid on Abertis.Offer has now cleared all regulatory hurdles. Full Article
Abertis to publish report on Atlantia's bid within 10 days after its start
Oct 9 (Reuters) - Atlantia says::The board of Spain's Abertis will publish a report on Atlantia's takeover bid within 10 calendar days after the beginning of the offer's acceptance period . Full Article
ACS places 143 mln euros in bonds to refinances project in Canada
Oct 3 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
Spanish Economy Minister says govt neutral on Atlantia-Abertis deal
Oct 2 (Reuters) - Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos says::government is "neutral" as far as nationality is concerned when asked about Atlantia-Abertis deal. Full Article
Alba H1 net profit up at 426.4 mln euros YoY
Sept 28 (Reuters) - CORPORACION FINANCIERA ALBA SA
ACS in consortium wins new contract in Canada for 797 mln euros
Sept 26 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
ACS units to modify dam in California for $242 mln
Sept 22 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
ACS sells stake in Ruta del Canal in Chile with capital gain of 10 mln euros
Sept 7 (Reuters) - ACS ACTIVIDADES DE CONSTRUCCION Y SERVICIOS SA
ACS sees capital gain from Lestenergia wind farms sale at 12 mln euros
Aug 4 (Reuters) - ACS Actividades de Construccion y Servicios SA
Hochtief CEO says felt no political pressure to launch Abertis bid
DUESSELDORF German builder Hochtief's 17.1 billion-euro (£15.2 billion) bid for Spanish toll road operator Abertis is purely based on business considerations, Chief Executive Marcelino Fernandez Verdes said.