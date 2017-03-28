AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd : For six months to dec.31, total revenue up 25.51 pct . For six months to dec.31, profit before tax up 45.88 pct .Hy dividends up 16.66 pct.

Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd : Trading statement . Headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 20.91 cents and 21.81 cents .HEPS reflects increase of between 15.51 pct and 20.51 pct in comparison to 18.10 cents reported in prior comparative period..