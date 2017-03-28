Edition:
AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)

ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

9.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
640.00
Open
640.00
Day's High
649.00
Day's Low
640.00
Volume
14,388
Avg. Vol
101,364
52-wk High
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00

Afrocentric Investment Corp says HY revenue up 25.51 pct
Tuesday, 28 Mar 2017 07:26am EDT 

Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd : For six months to dec.31, total revenue up 25.51 pct . For six months to dec.31, profit before tax up 45.88 pct .Hy dividends up 16.66 pct.  Full Article

Afrocentric investment sees six month HEPS to be between 20.91-21.81 cents/shr
Tuesday, 14 Feb 2017 01:01am EST 

Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd : Trading statement . Headline earnings per share for six months ended Dec.31 2016 is expected to be between 20.91 cents and 21.81 cents .HEPS reflects increase of between 15.51 pct and 20.51 pct in comparison to 18.10 cents reported in prior comparative period..  Full Article

