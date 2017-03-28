AfroCentric Investment Corporation Ltd (ACTJ.J)
ACTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
649.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
9.00 (+1.41%)
9.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
640.00
640.00
Open
640.00
640.00
Day's High
649.00
649.00
Day's Low
640.00
640.00
Volume
14,388
14,388
Avg. Vol
101,364
101,364
52-wk High
695.00
695.00
52-wk Low
511.00
511.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Afrocentric Investment Corp says HY revenue up 25.51 pct
Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd
Afrocentric investment sees six month HEPS to be between 20.91-21.81 cents/shr
Afrocentric Investment Corp Ltd
