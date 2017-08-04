Acerinox SA (ACX.MC)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Acerinox to supply stainless steel to build extension of port of Monaco‍​

Aug 4 (Reuters) - ACERINOX SA ::SAYS TO SUPPLY STAINLESS STEEL TO CONSTRUCT THE EXTENSION OF PORT OF MONACO.‍​.

Acerinox sees Q3 weaker than Q2, in Q4 business to be back to normal

July 27 (Reuters) - ACERINOX SA ::SAYS Q3 WILL BE WEAKER THAN Q2, Q4 WILL RETURN TO NORMAL LEVELS OF BUSINESS - CONFERENCE CALL.

Acerinox H1 net profit jumps to 150.8 mln euros

July 27 (Reuters) - ACERINOX SA ::H1 NET SALES 2.44 BILLION EUROS VERSUS 1.91 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 NET PROFIT 150.8 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.H1 EBITDA 316.9 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 119.7 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO.NET FINANCIAL DEBT 663 MILLION EUROS AT END-JUNE, UP BY 44 MILLION EUROS FROM END-DEC. 2016.

Acerinox Q1 net result turns to profit of 98.0 mln euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Acerinox SA ::Q1 EBITDA 191.2 million euros ($208.5 million) versus 41.0 million euros year ago.Q1 net profit 98.0 million euros versus loss 8.3 million euros year ago.Q1 net sales 1.25 billion euros versus 953.4 million euros year ago.Q1 steel production up 16.1 percent at 667,523 tons year on year.Expects the second quarter to continue with the positive tone of the first quarter.Says to propose dividend of 0.45 euros per share as a single payment in July.

Spain's Acerinox sees Q2 Ebitda to be slightly above 150 mln euros

April 27 (Reuters) - Spain's Acerinox : :Says sit expects second quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to be slightly above 150 million euros ($163.6 million).Says doesn't expect second quarter to be as good as the first.

Spain's Acerinox sees room for a rise in Europe base steel prices in Q2

Spain's Acerinox :Says there is room for base steel prices to rise in Europe in the second quarter.

Acerinox FY net profit up 87 pct YoY

Acerinox SA : Reported on Tuesday FY net sales 3.97 billion euros versus 4.22 billion euros year ago, down 6 percent year on year due to the lower prices of stainless steel . FY EBITDA 329.1 million euros versus 286.2 million euros year ago, up 15.0 percent year on year . FY net profit 80.3 million euros versus 42.9 million euros year ago, up 87.3 percent year on year . The quarterly evolution was very favourable once raw material prices stabilised, as a result of the gradual improvement of the market conditions in the United States and Europe, where apparent consumption rose by 7 percent in both cases . Net financial debt is 620 million euros at end-Dec., 13 percent lower than that of the previous year . The order book remains within the objectives established by the company .Expects to obtain results in the first quarter that will significantly improve those of the fourth quarter 2016, partly driven by the appreciation of raw materials.

Acerinox approves 2017-2018 plan with recurring savings target of 50 mln euros

Acerinox SA : To propose to shareholders a single dividend payment; the dividend to be paid in July 2017 .Approves the Plan of Excellence 2017-2018, expecting recurring savings target of 50 million euros ($52.16 million).

Acerinox reports H1 results above analysts' expectations

Acerinox SA : H1 revenue at 1.91 billion euros ($2.10 billion) versus 1.97 billion euros in Reuters poll . H1 EBITDA at 120 million euros versus 107 million euros in Reuters poll . H1 net profit 8.7 million euros versus 0.4 million euros in Reuters poll .Says order portfolio at end-June has increased by 30 percent versus year ago.

Acerinox to pay scrip dividend of 0.44 euro gross/right

Acerinox SA :Sets scrip dividend value at 0.44 euro ($0.50) gross per right.