Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV (AD.AS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Ahold Delhaize reaches agreement on divestment process with Colruyt

Oct 4 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ::REACHES AGREEMENT ON FINAL TRANSACTION IN BELGIAN STORE DIVESTMENT PROCESS.DEAL REPRESENTS FINAL SALE IN MANDATORY STORE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM IN BELGIUM FOLLOWING MERGER OF AHOLD AND DELHAIZE GROUP‍​.AGREEMENT WITH RETAIL PARTNERS COLRUYT GROUP TO DIVEST ALBERT HEIJN GROENPLAATS LOCATION IN ANTWERP‍​.LOCATION WILL BE TRANSFERRED IN APPROXIMATELY ONE MONTH.

Ahold Delhaize provides share buyback update

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv :Ahold Delhaize share buyback update.Has repurchased 1.05 million of Ahold Delhaize shares in period from September 11, 2017 up to & including September 15, 2017.Shares were repurchased at an average price of EUR 15.15 per share for a total consideration of EUR 15.9 million.Repurchases were made as part of EUR 1 billion share buyback program announced on December 7, 2016.

Ahold Delhaize successfully prices inaugural 750 million euro bond

Sept 12 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ::AHOLD DELHAIZE SUCCESSFULLY PRICES INAUGURAL €750 MILLION 7-YEAR EUROBOND.BONDS WERE SOLD AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.474 PER CENT AND CARRY AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 0.875 PER CENT‍​.SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS WILL MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2024‍​.

Ahold Delhaize announces leadership changes in Europe and Belgium

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv - :Ahold Delhaize announces leadership changes in Europe and Belgium.Wouter Kolk, brand president of Albert Heijn, to be named COO Europe and Indonesia effective January 1, 2019..Pierre Bouchut to retire in 2018.Xavier Piesvaux will be appointed brand president Delhaize Belgium and Luxembourg effective September 11, succeeding Denis Knoops.

Ahold Delhaize Q2 net income increases by 68.2 pct to 355 million euros

Aug 9 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ::Q2 NET INCOME INCREASED BY 68.2% TO €355 MILLION (UP 66.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES)‍​.Q2 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY €64 MILLION TO €626 MILLION, UP 11.4%.Q2 NET SALES INCREASED BY 67.3% TO €16.1 BILLION (UP 64.6% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES).Q2 FREE CASH FLOW OF €400 MILLION, GUIDANCE OF €1.6 BILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2017 REITERATED.FOR THE FULL YEAR, WE EXPECT THAT THE UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE GROUP WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH THE FIRST HALF OF 2017.FOR THE FULL YEAR, REITERATES NET SYNERGY TARGET OF €220 MILLION, INCLUDING €22 MILLION REALIZED IN 2016.EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW OF €1.6 BILLION FOR THE FULL YEAR AFTER €1.8 BILLION OF CAPITAL EXPENDITURE.PRO FORMA NET SALES AT AHOLD USA WERE UNCHANGED IN THE SECOND QUARTER AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES‍​.FY INTEGRATION COSTS EXPECTED AT €380 MILLION, AND AN ADDITIONAL €70 MILLION ONE TIME CHARGE IS EXPECTED RELATED TO SETUP OF BRAND-CENTRIC ORGANIZATION IN US.CONTINUES TO INVEST IN ECOMMERCE, INCREASING WAREHOUSE CAPACITY, AND EXPECT NET CONSUMER ONLINE SALES OF €2.8 BILLION IN 2017.Q2 NETHERLANDS NET SALES EUR 3.43 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.27 BLN YR AGO.IS WELL ON TRACK TO REALIZE NET CONSUMER ONLINE SALES OF NEARLY €5 BILLION IN 2020.IN NETHERLANDS PRO FORMA NET SALES OF €3,424 MILLION IN Q2, INCREASED BY 5.6% COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR‍​.IN BELGIUM IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES WERE €1,258 MILLION, UP 0.2% VERSUS LAST YEAR‍​.

Ahold Delhaize Q1 net income increased by 72.8 pct to 356 million euros

May 10 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV ::REPORTS HIGHER MARGINS WITH STRONG SYNERGY DELIVERY AND RESILIENT SALES.Q1 PRO FORMA UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY EUR 45 MILLION TO EUR 604 MILLION ($657.8 MILLION), UP 8.1 PCT.Q1 NET INCOME INCREASED BY 72.8 PCT TO EUR 356 MILLION (UP 68.2 PCT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES).Q1 NET SALES EUR 15.9 BILLION VERSUS EUR 9.6 BILLION YEAR AGO.IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES IN BELGIUM WERE EUR 1,181 MILLION, DOWN 1.1 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR, WITH COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH DOWN 0.6 PCT.IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES IN CENTRAL & SOUTHEASTERN EUROPE INCREASED BY 4.4 PCT TO EUR 1,375 MILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES.IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES AT AHOLD USA DECREASED BY 1.4 PCT AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES TO EUR 5,969 MILLION.IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES AT DELHAIZE AMERICA INCREASED BY 0.1 PCT TO EUR 3,943 MILLION AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES.FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017, PRO FORMA NET SALES IN NETHERLANDS WERE EUR 3,298 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 3.9 PCT COMPARED WITH LAST YEAR.IN THE UNITED STATES, WE EXPECT SALES PERFORMANCE TO IMPROVE IN THE SECOND QUARTER AND TO OPERATE IN A SLIGHTLY INFLATIONARY ENVIRONMENT IN THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR.REITERATES TARGET OF REALIZING EUR 220 MILLION NET SYNERGIES, INCLUDING EUR 56 MILLION REALIZED YEAR TO DATE.EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2017 UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN FOR THE GROUP WILL INCREASE COMPARED TO 2016.

Ahold Delhaize reports progress on store divestments

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV : Reports progress on store divestments, gives update on Belgium strategy . Belgian subsidiaries have reached agreements to divest four stores and one project in Belgium . Carrefour has agreed to buy one Albert Heijn store and two Delhaize affiliated stores, as well as one project .Independently and separately, an independent supermarket entrepreneur has agreed to buy one store from Albert Heijn.

Ahold Delhaize expects price deflation in U.S. to phase out in H2 - conf call

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Nv : Says it sees some wage inflation but it is very manageable - conference call . On Belgium: transformation plan has not resonated back on integrated stores yet - conference call . Says it expects price deflation in u.s. To phase out in second half of year - conference call . Says main competitive impact from Walmart is in Pennsylvania area and slightly in part of Virginia - conference call Further company coverage: [AD.AS] (Gdynia Newsroom:) ((Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 772 09 20;)).

Ahold Delhaize Q4 underlying operating income at 608 million euros

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV : Q4 comparable sales growth for the Netherlands 6.6 percent versus 3.5 percent year ago . Proposed dividend of 0.57 euros ($0.60), up 9.6 percent compared to the Ahold dividend last year . Strong free cash flow of 874 million euros in Q4, resulting in 1.4 billion euros full-year free cash flow . Q4 underlying operating income 608 million euros . Pro forma Q4 underlying operating margin of 3.9 percent . Q4 net income IFRS 144 million euros versus 254 million euros year ago . Confirms target for 2017 of realizing 220 million euros net synergies, including 22 million euros realized in 2016, incremental to pro forma underlying operating income . We expect free cash flow for the year 2017 to be 1.6 billion euros, after 1.8 billion euros of capital expenditure. . Q4 underlying operating income 605 million euros in Reuters poll . Q4 comparable sales growth for the USA excluding gasoline is - 0.2 percent . Q4 Central and Southeastern Europe pro forma net sales increased by 4.3 percent to 1,458 million euros at constant exchange rates .Integration on track, with synergies from the Better Together strategy delivering according to plan.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Q4 net sales up 54.5 pct to 15.1 bln euros; confirms outlook

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV : Consolidated net sales of 15.1 billion euros ($16.06 billion) for Q4 of 2016, increase of 54.5 pct compared to Q4 last year . For FY 2016, pro forma net sales reached 62.3 billion euros, up 3.4 pct at constant exchange rates . Store portfolio at end of 2016 at 6,556 . Q4 USA net sales 5.69 billion euros . Q4 Netherlands net sales 3.23 billion euros . After a solid holiday season, in particular at Stop & Shop New England, comp sales at AHOLD USA were slightly down by 0.2 pct .Expected FY 2016 pro forma underlying operating margin slightly ahead of 2015.