Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group.‍SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future.Lower than expected cash award to SM will not have a material impact on Alaris' cash flow or payout ratio​.Co, SM working cooperatively to assess options that would maximize future repayments to co, considering various strategic alternatives for SM​.Expects to take a non-cash impairment on book value of its preferred units in SM in Q3 of this year​.Net amount will not be sufficient to repay in full receivables that are outstanding to Alaris.Impact on corporation's payout ratio based on a recent run rate is approximately 2%.Also to take non-cash impairment on $17.0 million of SM unsecured notes outstanding, $11.8 million of previously unpaid distributions.Quebec's anti-corruption unit announced charges against SM's founder Bernard Poulin, Dany Moreau, some others not related to SM's business​.Co understands that charges against SM's founder, others, not expected to have any material impact on business or SM strategic process​.

Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group

Sept 5 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp. provides an update regarding S.M. Group.Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍s.M. Group International Lp has now received final arbitration award from international tribunal​.Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍SM has not made Q3 distribution payments to Alaris due to continued cashflow shortfalls in business​.Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍result of SM not making Q3 distribution payments will have no material impact on co's payout ratio.

Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel​

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp ::Says ‍has received U.S.$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services for all of Alaris' units in Sequel​.To receive an additional amount of up to US$4.7 million upon confirmation of percentage change in same program sales​.Currently holds Sequel at a book value of US$81.3 million, to therefore achieve gain over book value of about 18% or US$15.1 million​.Will use proceeds it received for Sequel units to reduce amounts outstanding on its revolving credit facility.

Alaris Royalty Corp contributes $85 million to a new partner

Aug 31 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp contributes US$85 million to a new partner.Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍funded SBI contribution with funds drawn on its revolving credit facility​.Alaris Royalty-SBI distribution adds about $0.38, $0.20 per share to Alaris' annualized revenues and net cash from operating activities, respectively.Alaris Royalty-contributed US$85.0 million in exchange for US$11.1 million of distributions in first 12 months following closing of SBI contribution​.Alaris Royalty-SBI distribution will be reset for first time on Jan 1, 2019 based on percent change in gross revenue from 2018 versus 2017.Alaris Royalty-after sequel repurchase,SBI contribution facility to have about $105 million drawn,leaving about $95 million to invest in new, existing partners​.

Alaris Royalty Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.29

July 25 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp. releases Q2 2017 financial results.Q2 revenue fell 12.5 percent to C$21.45 million.Sees Q3 2017 revenue about C$23.4 million.Qtrly earnings per share $0.29.

Alaris Royalty declares dividend of $0.135 per common share

July 18 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for month of July 2017.

Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

June 28 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%.Alaris Royalty Corp - Announce a $20.0 million contribution to a new partner.Alaris Royalty Corp says accscient contribution was funded with proceeds from KMH and Alaris' revolving credit facility and closed on June 28, 2017.Alaris Royalty Corp - Accscient used proceeds to retire its debt obligations.Alaris Royalty Corp - Wednesday's announcements result in Alaris lowering its annualized payout ratio to below 90%.Alaris Royalty Corp - Has received an additional $9.8 million of cash from KMH Limited partnership.Alaris Royalty Corp - Co can force sale of all remaining KMH assets if minimum of additional $12.2 million of KMH notes is not repaid by Dec. 31, 2017.

Alaris Royalty Q1 revenue fell 15 pct to C$20.9 mln

May 8 (Reuters) - Alaris Royalty Corp :Alaris Royalty Corp. releases Q1 2017 financial results.Q1 revenue fell 15 percent to C$20.9 million.Qtrly fully diluted earnings per share $0.32.Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $85.8 million for 2017.Company does expect to deploy capital in current quarter based on transactions that are in progress..

Alaris Royalty Corp qtrly earnings per share $0.59

Alaris Royalty Corp : Alaris Royalty Corp releases 2016 financial results . Qtrly earnings per share $0.59 . Based on Alaris' current agreements with its partners, it expects revenues of approximately $83.4 million for 2017 . Says for Q1 of 2017, those agreements provide for revenues of approximately $20.9 million for corporation .Qtrly revenue per share $0.75 versus $0.64.

Alaris Royalty Corp announces proposed transaction with sequel, provides corporate update

Alaris Royalty Corp : Alaris royalty corp. Announces a proposed transaction with sequel and provides a corporate update . Alaris royalty-it is proposed that co to get cash distribution of usd$30 million from sequel as well as retain usd$62.2 million of preferred equity in sequel . It is also proposed that alaris will receive a continuing annual distribution of usd$6.2 million . Alaris royalty - proposed co will receive continuing annual distribution of $6.2 million representing 14.2% yield on alaris' remaining cost base in sequel . Alaris royalty - co's units in sequel can be repurchased for usd$62.2 million subject to annual increase of 3% starting 42 months from closing date of transaction . Alaris royalty - subsequent to management changes, significant costs reductions at kimco holdings co continues to work with kimco on a long-term plan .Alaris royalty - net results of tuesday's updates, excluding proposed sequel deal, is slight increase to cash flow guidance provided on nov 8, 2016.