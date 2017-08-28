ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking SE -:Adva Optical Networking updates Q3 guidance.Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue.Says revenues in Q3 2017 are forecasted to be between eur 110 million and eur 125 million.Non-Recurring restructuring costs in 2017 are expected to amount to eur 9 million.

Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications

Aug 14 (Reuters) - ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ::ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ACQUISITION OF MRV COMMUNICATIONS, INC..

Adva Optical Networking Q2 pro forma operating income at EUR 9.2 mln

July 20 (Reuters) - ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE ::ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE: ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING POSTS Q2 REVENUES OF EUR 144.2 MILLION.Q2 REVENUE 144.2 MILLION EUR.Q2 2017 PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME EUR 9.2 MILLION.SEES Q3 2017 OUTLOOK REVENUES EUR 120-130 MILLION; PRO FORMA OPERATING INCOME 2%-5% OF REVENUES.

Adva Optical forecasts Q2 margin above Q1 level

April 27 (Reuters) - Adva Optical Networking SE :Says posts record Q1 revenues of eur 141.8 million.Q1 2017 revenues of eur 141.8 million drive 16.3% year-on-year growth.Says Q1 2017 pro forma operating income: eur 6.6 million (4.7% of revenues).Says Q2 2017 outlook: revenues eur 143-153 million; pro forma operating income 5%-8% of revenues.

ADVA Optical sees Q1 revenues rising to 135-145 mln euros

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Says posts record annual revenues of eur 566.7 million for 2016 . Says Pro forma operating income: eur 23.4 million (4.1% of revenues) . Q1 2017 outlook: revenues eur 135 - 145 million; pro forma operating income 3% - 5% of revenues . Says net profit for year amounted to eur 21.5 million in 2016 compared to eur 26.9 million in 2015 .Says decline mainly due to lower operating result, which was partly offset by income tax benefit of eur 2.5 million in 2016.

ADVA Optical Networking sees Q3 revenues at 150-160 mln eur

ADVA Optical Networking SE : Posts record quarter of 157.2 million euros revenues in Q2 2016 . Revenues of 157.2 million euros drive 40.1 pct year-on-year growth . Q3 2016 outlook: revenues eur 150 - 160 million; pro forma operating income 3 pct - 6 pct of revenues . Pro forma operating income: eur 4.2 million (2.7% of revenues) .Q2 net income 9.806 million eur.

ADVA Optical Networking gives Q2 2016 outlook with revenue outlook below analysts' estimates

ADVA Optical Networking SE:In Q2 2016 expects revenues to range between 145 million and 155 million euros and anticipates a pro forma operating income of between 1 pct and 4 pct of revenues.Q2 revenue estimate 130 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires Overture to create NFV powerhouse

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Overture Networks, Inc. was acquired by subsidiary of ADVA NA Holdings, Inc., 100 pct owned subsidiary of ADVA Optical Networking SE.Under terms of agreement, ADVA Optical Networking SE pays shareholders for all shares of Overture Networks Inc. purchase price of $35 million, and upon completion of agreed conditions earn-out of $5 million in cash.Purchase price will be financed through bank loan.

ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires engineering division from technology incubator

ADVA Optical Networking SE:Acquires engineering division from technology incubator.