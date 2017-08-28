ADVA Optical Networking SE (ADAG.DE)
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Adva Optical Networking sees Q3 revenue between 110 mln euros and 125 mln euros
Adva Optical completes tender offer for acquisition of MRV Communications
Adva Optical Networking Q2 pro forma operating income at EUR 9.2 mln
Adva Optical forecasts Q2 margin above Q1 level
ADVA Optical sees Q1 revenues rising to 135-145 mln euros
ADVA Optical Networking sees Q3 revenues at 150-160 mln eur
ADVA Optical Networking gives Q2 2016 outlook with revenue outlook below analysts' estimates
ADVA Optical Networking SE:In Q2 2016 expects revenues to range between 145 million and 155 million euros and anticipates a pro forma operating income of between 1 pct and 4 pct of revenues.Q2 revenue estimate 130 mln euros - Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Full Article
ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires Overture to create NFV powerhouse
ADVA Optical Networking SE:Overture Networks, Inc. was acquired by subsidiary of ADVA NA Holdings, Inc., 100 pct owned subsidiary of ADVA Optical Networking SE.Under terms of agreement, ADVA Optical Networking SE pays shareholders for all shares of Overture Networks Inc. purchase price of $35 million, and upon completion of agreed conditions earn-out of $5 million in cash.Purchase price will be financed through bank loan. Full Article
ADVA Optical Networking SE acquires engineering division from technology incubator
ADVA Optical Networking SE:Acquires engineering division from technology incubator. Full Article
* Says IFRA pro forma operating income in Q3 2017 is forecasted to be between -4 percent and 2 percent of revenue