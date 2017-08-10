Adani Power Ltd (ADAN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Adani Power June-qtr consol loss widens

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Adani Power Ltd ::June quarter consol net loss after tax 4.54 billion rupees versus loss of 2.33 billion rupees last year.June quarter consol total income 56.48 billion rupees versus 54.18 billion rupees last year.Hope to receive linkages for PPAs of tiroda, kawai plants.Continue to engage various stakeholders for Mundra plant; remain committed to identifying remedial measures for long term sustainibility.

Adani Power says approached lenders for NOC for approval of demerger of Mundra power plant to unit

July 11 (Reuters) - Adani Power Ltd :Board approved demerger of Mundra Power 4620 MW undertaking to a subsidiary of the Adani Power with associated assets and liabilities.Says have approached lenders and once an approval is granted, co will take the process forward as required.Says Board of Approval of Special Economic Zones has deferred decision regarding the demerger with a query.NOC from the banks would be taken through a meeting conveyed as per the directions of National Company Law Tribunal.

Adani Power says co to benefit in PPAs with Haryana, Rajasthan discoms after SC order

Adani Power Ltd :Preliminary analysis of supreme court order reveals co will benefit in PPAs with Haryana, Rajasthan discoms, qua PPAs with Maharashtra discoms.

Adani Power announces allotment of 27.4 mln shares to promoter group

Adani Power Ltd :Says allotment of 27.4 million shares upon partial conversion of convertible warrants to promoter group.

Adani Power posts Dec-qtr consol loss

Adani Power Ltd : Consol Dec quarter net loss 3.24 billion rupees . Consol Dec quarter net sales 58.04 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net loss was 1.12 billion rupees . Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 61.84 billion rupees .Co navigating a "challenging environment" marked by non-availability of domestic fuel linkages, regulatory complexity, low power demand.

Adani Power June-qtr consol loss narrows

Adani Power Ltd : June-quarter consol net loss 335.1 million rupees . Says June-quarter consol net sales 55.77 billion rupees . Consensus forecast for June-quarter net loss was 2.44 billion rupees . Consol net loss in June quarter last year was 1.72 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol net sales was 59.36 billion rupees . Co sold 13.96 billion units in Q1FY17 versus 15.86 billion units in Q1FY16 due to shutdown at Tiroda plant on account of non-availability of water . Improved domestic coal availability; recently announced special forward e-auction scheme for power sector will further improve financial performance of co .

Adani Power Ltd - Hot water splash leaves 21 injured at Adani Power plant in Mundra - The Indian Express

Adani Power Ltd:TWENTY ONE workers suffered burn injuries on Wednesday as hot water “splashed” on them while restarting a unit of Adani Power’s thermal plant at Mundra in Kutch district. - The Indian Express.Police said the incident took place at around 11.15 am when one of the nine units of the ultra-mega power plant was being restarted after a two-day shutdown. The incident took plat at Unit VI of the plant.“Today, during start-up, after two day’s shut down, in one of the nine units of Mundra Power plant, hot water splashed from the vent of a flash tank. During the start up some steam is normally allowed to vent.During this process 21 workmen working in the said unit have been affected by the splashing of hot water, the unit has been shut down (sic),” Adani Power said in an official release.