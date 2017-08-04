Edition:
Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

ADBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Prev Close
Rs55.00
Open
Rs55.00
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs54.00
Volume
547,116
Avg. Vol
3,411,153
52-wk High
Rs76.10
52-wk Low
Rs45.85

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Friday, 4 Aug 2017 05:07am EDT 

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank ::June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 44.02 billion rupees versus 43.72 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 13.01 billion rupees versus 9.44 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.33 percent versus 12.25 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 8.09 percent versus 7.57 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
Tuesday, 16 May 2017 07:21am EDT 

May 16 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank :March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 47.74 billion rupees versus 46.52 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 12.99 billion rupees versus 10.23 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Andhra Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 64 pct
Thursday, 9 Feb 2017 04:41am EST 

Andhra Bank : Dec quarter net profit 566 million rupees versus net profit of 344.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 44.09 billion rupees versus 44.22 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions 8.29 billion rupees versus 9.06 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 11.88 percent versus 11.49 percent previous quarter .Dec quarter net NPA 6.98 percent versus 6.99 percent previous quarter.  Full Article

Andhra Bank says K Rayar designated as CFO
Tuesday, 10 Jan 2017 08:01am EST 

Andhra Bank :K Rayar, general manager is designated as the chief financial officer of the bank with effect from January 09.  Full Article

Andhra Bank says Notice of One Day Strike by All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) on February 29, 2016
Monday, 22 Feb 2016 01:36am EST 

Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association vide their letter dated February 18, 2016 that All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has given a strike Notice dated February 11, 2016.stating that the members affiliated to their Association would observe a one day strike on February 29, 2016 on various issues and demands.  Full Article

Andhra Bank says Notice of Strike by All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA)
Tuesday, 29 Dec 2015 07:07am EST 

Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association that the General Secretary, All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike.stating that the members affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association, working on various offices/ branches in India will observe one day strike on January 08, 2016 on various issues and demands.  Full Article

BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees

* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees

