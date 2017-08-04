Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank ::June quarter net profit 404.2 million rupees versus net profit of 310.9 million rupees year ago.June quarter interest earned 44.02 billion rupees versus 43.72 billion rupees year ago.June quarter provisions 13.01 billion rupees versus 9.44 billion rupees year ago.June quarter gross NPA 13.33 percent versus 12.25 percent previous quarter.June quarter net NPA 8.09 percent versus 7.57 percent previous quarter.

India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct

May 16 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank :March quarter net profit 351.3 million rupees versus net profit of 516 million rupees year ago.March quarter interest earned 47.74 billion rupees versus 46.52 billion rupees year ago.March quarter provisions 12.99 billion rupees versus 10.23 billion rupees year ago.

Andhra Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 64 pct

Andhra Bank : Dec quarter net profit 566 million rupees versus net profit of 344.6 million rupees year ago . Dec quarter interest earned 44.09 billion rupees versus 44.22 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter provisions 8.29 billion rupees versus 9.06 billion rupees year ago . Dec quarter gross NPA 11.88 percent versus 11.49 percent previous quarter .Dec quarter net NPA 6.98 percent versus 6.99 percent previous quarter.

Andhra Bank says K Rayar designated as CFO

Andhra Bank :K Rayar, general manager is designated as the chief financial officer of the bank with effect from January 09.

Andhra Bank says Notice of One Day Strike by All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) on February 29, 2016

Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association vide their letter dated February 18, 2016 that All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has given a strike Notice dated February 11, 2016.stating that the members affiliated to their Association would observe a one day strike on February 29, 2016 on various issues and demands.

Andhra Bank says Notice of Strike by All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA)

Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association that the General Secretary, All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike.stating that the members affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association, working on various offices/ branches in India will observe one day strike on January 08, 2016 on various issues and demands.