Andhra Bank (ADBK.NS)
54.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-0.75 (-1.36%)
Rs55.00
Rs55.00
Rs55.00
Rs54.00
547,116
3,411,153
Rs76.10
Rs45.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
India's Andhra Bank June-qtr profit up about 30 pct
Aug 4 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank
India's Andhra Bank March-qtr profit falls about 32 pct
May 16 (Reuters) - Andhra Bank
Andhra Bank Dec-qtr profit up about 64 pct
Andhra Bank
Andhra Bank says K Rayar designated as CFO
Andhra Bank
Andhra Bank says Notice of One Day Strike by All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) on February 29, 2016
Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association vide their letter dated February 18, 2016 that All India Bank Officers Confederation (AIBOC) has given a strike Notice dated February 11, 2016.stating that the members affiliated to their Association would observe a one day strike on February 29, 2016 on various issues and demands. Full Article
Andhra Bank says Notice of Strike by All India Bank Employees' Association (AIBEA)
Andhra Bank:Andhra Bank has informed BSE that the Bank have been informed by Indian Banks' Association that the General Secretary, All India Bank Employee Association (AIBEA) has served a notice of strike.stating that the members affiliated to the All India Bank Employees Association, working on various offices/ branches in India will observe one day strike on January 08, 2016 on various issues and demands. Full Article
BRIEF-Andhra Bank to issue basel III compliant, tier-2 bonds worth up to 10 bln rupees
* To issue non-convertible, redeemable, basel III compliant, tier - 2 bonds in nature of debentures aggregating to 10 billion rupees