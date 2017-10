Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

India's Advanced Enzyme Technologies June-qtr consol profit falls

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd :June quarter consol net profit 162.7 million rupees versus profit 277.8 million rupees year ago.June quarter consol total income 804.8 million rupees versus 972.2 million rupees year ago.

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd ::Says co's unit Advanced Enzymes Europe B. V. Completed acquisition of Evoxx Technologies GmbH, Germany.

July 27 (Reuters) - Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd :Says execution of agreement to acquire shares of a company based in Germany by wholly-owned subsidiary of co.Says acquisition expected to be completed by mid August 2017.Says deal for 7.65 million euros.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies completes acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme

July 3 (Reuters) - Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd :Says completed acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme SDN Bhd, Malaysia.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd : IPO of 4.6 million equity shares for cash at a price of 896 rupees per equity share - filing .

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd : IPO to open for bids on July 20, closes July 22 - filing Further company coverage: [ADEN.NS] (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy) ((devidutta.tripathy@thomsonreuters.com)).