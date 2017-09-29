Edition:
Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA (ADH.CS)

ADH.CS on Casablanca Stock Exchange

42.90MAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

null-0.40 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
null43.30
Open
null43.98
Day's High
null44.00
Day's Low
null42.90
Volume
374,093
Avg. Vol
228,643
52-wk High
null57.00
52-wk Low
null35.90

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha reports H1 net result group share of 561‍​ million dirhams
Friday, 29 Sep 2017 04:39am EDT 

Sept 29 (Reuters) - DOUJA PROMOTION GROUPE ADDOHA SA ::H1 REVENUE MAD ‍​3.02 BILLION.H1 OPERATING INCOME MAD ‍​890 MILLION.H1 NET RESULT GROUP SHARE MAD 561‍​ MILLION.OPERATING CASH FLOW AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS AROUND MAD 1.4 BLN.‍​.  Full Article

Douja Promotion Groupe Addoha SA News

* OPERATING CASH FLOW AT END OF JUNE 2017 WAS AROUND MAD 1.4 BLN‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2fW0PZB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Earnings vs. Estimates

