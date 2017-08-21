Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Advtech says basic HEPS up 6 pct to 38.6 cents

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd :HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 6 PERCENT TO 38.6 CENTS.HY PBT UP 15 PERCENT TO 302.1 MILLION RAND.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 9 PERCENT TO 205.9 MILLION RAND.

Advtech says final gross dividend of 19.0 cents per share

Advtech Ltd - : Declaration of a final gross dividend of 19 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016 .FY headline earnings per share basic 71.1 cents.

ADvTECH acquires Elkanah House schools

ADvTECH Ltd :ADvTECH Acquires Elkanah House.

Advtech H1 revenue up 28 pct

Advtech Ltd : Interim gross dividend of 13.5 cents (2015: 12.5 cents) per ordinary share in respect of half year ended to 30 june 2016 . Group revenue increased by 28 pct while trading operating profit grew by 33 pct indicating continued operating margin improvement. .A decrease in financing costs following rights issue in 2015 and a steady effective taxation rate increased trading profit after taxation by 54 pct to r161 million.

ADvTECH sees H1 HEPS up between 40-50 pct

ADvTECH Ltd : Trading statement . Says headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 will be between 40 pct and 50 pct higher .Says settlement of a litigation matter disclosed in company's 2015 integrated annual report has contributed to increase.