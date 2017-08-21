Advtech Ltd (ADHJ.J)

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Advtech Ltd :HY BASIC HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE UP 6 PERCENT TO 38.6 CENTS.HY PBT UP 15 PERCENT TO 302.1 MILLION RAND.HY HEADLINE EARNINGS UP 9 PERCENT TO 205.9 MILLION RAND.
Advtech Ltd - : Declaration of a final gross dividend of 19 cents per ordinary share in respect of year ended Dec. 31 2016 .FY headline earnings per share basic 71.1 cents.
Advtech Ltd : Interim gross dividend of 13.5 cents (2015: 12.5 cents) per ordinary share in respect of half year ended to 30 june 2016 . Group revenue increased by 28 pct while trading operating profit grew by 33 pct indicating continued operating margin improvement. .A decrease in financing costs following rights issue in 2015 and a steady effective taxation rate increased trading profit after taxation by 54 pct to r161 million.
ADvTECH Ltd : Trading statement . Says headline earnings per share for six months ended June 30 2016 will be between 40 pct and 50 pct higher .Says settlement of a litigation matter disclosed in company's 2015 integrated annual report has contributed to increase.
