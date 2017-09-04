Edition:
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

ADIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Prev Close
Rs144.90
Open
Rs145.70
Day's High
Rs149.40
Day's Low
Rs145.25
Volume
138,062
Avg. Vol
391,269
52-wk High
Rs188.45
52-wk Low
Rs126.85

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail says Shital Mehta resigns as CEO, Pantaloons division
Monday, 4 Sep 2017 04:47am EDT 

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd :Says Shital Mehta has resigned from post of chief executive officer, Pantaloons division of company..  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail enters agreement with American Eagle Outfitters
Wednesday, 16 Aug 2017 05:32am EDT 

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd :Says entered into a multi store retail & e-commerce license agreement with American Eagle Outfitters.Acquired exclusive rights to use American Eagle Outfitters & Aerie brands to operate stores & e-commerce site in india.  Full Article

India's Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail June-qtr loss narrows
Thursday, 27 Jul 2017 04:03am EDT 

July 27 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd ::June quarter net loss 200 million rupees versus loss 210 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 17.77 billion rupees versus 14.21 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts March-qtr profit
Friday, 12 May 2017 04:45am EDT 

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd ::March quarter net profit 218.3 million rupees versus loss 1.09 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 16.42 billion rupees versus 14.45 billion rupees year ago.Says approved issuance and allotment of NCDs of upto 12.50 bln rupees .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail posts Dec-qtr loss
Friday, 3 Feb 2017 03:19am EST 

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 124 million rupees versus profit 64.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 17.07 billion rupees versus 16.24 billion rupees year ago.  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail June-qtr loss narrows
Wednesday, 31 Aug 2016 04:50am EDT 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : June-quarter net loss 208.2 million rupees versus loss of 678.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.15 billion rupees versus 13.07 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail executes franchise agreement with Forever 21
Tuesday, 5 Jul 2016 03:55am EDT 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Executed a franchise agreement with Forever 21 Inc . Executed deal with Diana Retail and DLF Brand to acquire business undertaking of Diana Retail under Forever 21 brand . Forever 21 undertaking will form part of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division of co .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail says Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with 'Izabel London'
Thursday, 23 Jun 2016 07:34am EDT 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with British brand 'Izabel London' .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail March-qtr loss widens
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 06:03am EDT 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : March-quarter net loss 1.10 billion rupees versus loss of 637.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 14.31 billion rupees versus 4.51 billion rupees last year .  Full Article

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business
Wednesday, 25 May 2016 05:44am EDT 

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business . In-principally approved proposal to enter MOU with Forever 21 to buy exclusive online, offline rights from Diana Retail .  Full Article

