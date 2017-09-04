Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)
148.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs4.00 (+2.76%)
Rs144.90
Rs145.70
Rs149.40
Rs145.25
138,062
391,269
Rs188.45
Rs126.85
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail says Shital Mehta resigns as CEO, Pantaloons division
Sept 4 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail enters agreement with American Eagle Outfitters
Aug 16 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
India's Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail June-qtr loss narrows
July 27 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd
India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts March-qtr profit
May 12 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail posts Dec-qtr loss
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail June-qtr loss narrows
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail executes franchise agreement with Forever 21
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail says Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with 'Izabel London'
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail March-qtr loss widens
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail signs MOU with Forever 21 for India business
Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd
BRIEF-Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs
* Seeks members' nod for issuance of NCDs for an amount of upto 12.50 billion rupees