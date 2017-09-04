Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ADIA.NS)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail says Shital Mehta resigns as CEO, Pantaloons division

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd :Says Shital Mehta has resigned from post of chief executive officer, Pantaloons division of company..

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail enters agreement with American Eagle Outfitters

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd :Says entered into a multi store retail & e-commerce license agreement with American Eagle Outfitters.Acquired exclusive rights to use American Eagle Outfitters & Aerie brands to operate stores & e-commerce site in india.

India's Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail June-qtr loss narrows

July 27 (Reuters) - Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd ::June quarter net loss 200 million rupees versus loss 210 million rupees year ago.June quarter total income 17.77 billion rupees versus 14.21 billion rupees year ago.

India's Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail posts March-qtr profit

May 12 (Reuters) - India's Aditya Birla Fashion And Retail Ltd ::March quarter net profit 218.3 million rupees versus loss 1.09 billion rupees year ago.March quarter total income 16.42 billion rupees versus 14.45 billion rupees year ago.Says approved issuance and allotment of NCDs of upto 12.50 bln rupees .

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail posts Dec-qtr loss

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd : Dec quarter net loss 124 million rupees versus profit 64.4 million rupees year ago .Dec quarter total income from operations 17.07 billion rupees versus 16.24 billion rupees year ago.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail June-qtr loss narrows

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : June-quarter net loss 208.2 million rupees versus loss of 678.8 million rupees last year . June-quarter total income from operations 14.15 billion rupees versus 13.07 billion rupees last year .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail executes franchise agreement with Forever 21

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Executed a franchise agreement with Forever 21 Inc . Executed deal with Diana Retail and DLF Brand to acquire business undertaking of Diana Retail under Forever 21 brand . Forever 21 undertaking will form part of the Madura Fashion & Lifestyle division of co .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail says Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with 'Izabel London'

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : Pantaloons signs exclusive deal with British brand 'Izabel London' .

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail March-qtr loss widens

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd : March-quarter net loss 1.10 billion rupees versus loss of 637.8 million rupees last year . March-quarter net sales 14.31 billion rupees versus 4.51 billion rupees last year .

