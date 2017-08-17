ADO Properties SARL (ADJ.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ADO Properties affirms guidance after H1 FFO I jumps 35 pct

Aug 17 (Reuters) - ADO Properties SA :H1 EBITDA from rental activities +23% and FFO I +35%.Confirms once more positive outlook and expects FFO I run-rate to be at least eur 62 million.H1 FFO I (without profit from disposals) increased by 35% up to eur 26.7 million.Anticipates 2017 like-for-like rental growth for 2017 of approximately 5 percent.

ADO Properties places 400 million euro corporate bond

July 21 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA :DGAP-NEWS: ADO PROPERTIES S.A.: ADO PROPERTIES SUCCESSFULLY PLACES 400 MILLION EURO CORPORATE BOND WITH A COUPON OF 1.5% AND RECEIVES BAA2 RATING FROM MOODY'S.‍REMAINING CASH BALANCE OF MORE THAN 300 MILLION EURO AND STRONG ACQUISITION PIPELINE​.

ADO Properties Q1 EBITDA from rental activities up 25.1%

May 17 (Reuters) - ADO PROPERTIES SA ::EBITDA FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES +25.1% AND FFO1 +39.6%.CONFIRMS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR.STRONG INCREASE OF INCOME FROM RENTAL ACTIVITIES (+24.3%) DRIVEN BY NEW ACQUISITIONS AND LIKE-FOR-LIKE GROWTH.FFO1 (WITHOUT PROFIT FROM DISPOSALS) INCREASED BY 39.6% UP TO EUR 13.1 MILLION (Q1 2016: EUR 9.4 MILLION).

ADO Properties FY 2016 FFO1 up 41.7 pct at 43.5 million euros

ADO Properties SA : FY strong increase of income from rental activities (+36.5 pct) . FY EBITDA from rental activities (+30.7 pct) and FFO1 (+41.7 pct) . Significant annual like-for-like rental growth of 6.0 pct in 2016 . Dividend proposal for business year 2016 of 0.45 euros per share (2015: 0.35 euros per share) . Positive outlook for 2017 financial year and expected FFO 1 run rate in 2017 around 60 million euros after investing current cash position .FY FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 41.7 pct up to 43.5 million euros (2015: 30.7 million euros) equivalent to an FFO1 of 1.11 euros per share (2015: 1.04 euros per share).

ADO Properties sees strong portfolio value growth for end of 2016

ADO Properties SA : Has received a preliminary value indication from CBRE its independent real estate appraiser, according to which value of its real estate investment portfolio to end of 2016 amounts to approximately 2.3 billion euro ($2.39 billion) . Preliminary value indication would result in an increase of current EPRA NAV per share (Q3: 28.65 euro/share) of around 7 euro .Increase results from additions to portfolio of 260 million euro and value increases resulting from strong rental development, supported by targeted capex program and yield compression in Berlin real estate market.

Ado Properties 9-mth EBITDA from rental activities up at 34.2 mln euros

Ado Properties SA : Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed . Income from rental activities of Ado Properties increased in first nine months 2016 by 40% to 65.2 million euros ($69.71 million)(9m 2015: 46.7 million euros) . Expected FFO 1 run rate in 2016 around 52 million euros . EBITDA from rental activities increased by 35% from 34.2 million euros in first nine months 2015 to 46.4 million euros in first nine months 2016 .FFO1 (without profit from disposals) has increased by 46% up to 31.5 million euros(9M 2015: 21.6 million euros) due to operational performance and relative improvement of net cash interest expenses.

ADO Properties H1 FFO1 up 51 pct at 19.9 mln euros

ADO Properties Sarl : H1 vacancy rate significantly reduced to 2.8 pct (31 december 2015: 4.0 pct) . H1 EBITDA from rental activities rose by 41 pct, from 21.1 million euros in first half of 2015 to 29.7 million euros . Earnings in Q2 of 2016 correspond to annualised total EBITDA of more than 61 million euros . FFO1 (excluding income from disposals) increased by 51 pct to 19.9 million euros during first six months of 2016 . H1 significant increase in income from rental activities (+46 pct) and FFO1 (+51pct) . H1 net asset value per share increased by 14 pct to 27.55 euros as of June 30, 2016 (Dec. 31, 2015: 24.10 euros) . Comparing Q2 2016 to Q1 2016 FFO1 increased by 11 pct . H1 income from rental activities increased year on year by 46 pct to 41.8 million euros (H1 2015: 28.6 million euros) .Positive outlook for 2016 financial year confirmed.

ADO Properties acquires 1,905 units in Berlin for 218 mln euros

ADO Properties Sarl : Increases its portfolio by more than 10 pct with the acquisitions of 1,905 units in Berlin . Purchase price for 100 pct of acquired assets amounts to 218 million euros . Says due to characteristics of acquired assets and their micro-locations we see good growth potential in future . Closing of transactions is expected to occur until end of August 2016 .Expects no material impact on net asset value (NAV) per share at acquisition.

ADO Properties: Florian Goldgruber to become new CFO

Ado Properties Sarl : Florian Goldgruber to become CFO of ADO Properties S.A. .He will take office on July 1, 2016.

ADO Properties says Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position

ADO Properties Sarl : Said on Wednesday Jörg Schwagenscheidt to resign from his board position .Said Jörg Schwagenscheidt will resign from his position as non-executive director of ADO Properties S.A. by mutual consent no later than Sept. 30, 2016 to rule out potential conflicts of interest.