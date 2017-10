Adler Real Estate AG (ADLG.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

ADLER Real Estate sells privatisation platform ACCENTRO Real Estate

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate Ag :DGAP-ADHOC: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PRIVATISATION PLATFORM ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG SOLD.‍SELLS FOR C. EUR 180 MILLION TO A PARTNERSHIP ADVISED BY VESTIGO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLP​.‍SOLD SHARES AND CONVERTIBLES REPRESENT A C. 82% STAKE IN ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG​.

Adler Real Estate ‍resolves to complement share buyback programme

Sept 21 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ::‍RESOLVED TO COMPLEMENT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME TERMINATED IN COURSE OF LAST WEEK.TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL SHARES WITH A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO EUR 5 MILLION​.

Adler Real Estate buys portfolio with 2,500 units

Sept 12 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ::DGAP-NEWS: ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: PORTFOLIO ACQUISITION WITH 2,500 UNITS.RENTAL INCOME FROM NEWLY ACQUIRED PORTFOLIO TOTAL A GOOD EUR 9 MILLION ON AN ANNUAL BASIS.‍PARTIES INVOLVED IN TRANSACTION AGREED ON CONFIDENTIALITY IN RESPECT TO PURCHASE PRICE AND FURTHER DETAILS OF TRANSACTION​.

Adler Real Estate resolves share buyback programme

June 16 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ::ADLER REAL ESTATE AG: SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME RESOLVED.MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE: EUR 10 MILLION.PROGRAMME TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017.BUYBACK PROGRAMME IS DUE TO BEGIN ON 16 JUNE 2017 AND WILL RUN FOR AN INDEFINITE PERIOD.IT WILL END ONCE MAXIMUM TOTAL VOLUME IS REACHED OR IF MANAGEMENT BOARD DECIDES TO TERMINATE PROGRAMME.ADLER INTENDS TO USE TREASURY SHARES AS ACQUISITION CURRENCY SHOULD SUITABLE MARKET OPPORTUNITIES.TO EXECUTE A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME WITH A MAXIMUM TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE (EXCLUDING ANCILLARY EXPENSES) OF UP TO EUR 10 MILLION.

Adler Real Estate Q1 FFO I up at EUR 7.9 mln

May 15 (Reuters) - ADLER REAL ESTATE AG ::Q1 FFO I REACHED EUR 7.9 MILLION, UP 38.6 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016.Q1 NET RENTAL INCOME ROSE TO EUR 43.9 MILLION, UP 4.5 PERCENT COMPARED TO Q1 2016.Q1 LTV REDUCED BY 3.6 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 57.7 PERCENT.RENTAL INCOME IN Q1 2017 REACHED EUR 43.9 MILLION AND WAS THUS 4.5 HIGHER THAN IN COMPARABLE QUARTER ONE YEAR EARLIER (Q1 2016 EUR 42.0 MILLION).EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CAME TO 32.5 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 AND WERE THUS ON LEVEL OF COMPARABLE PREVIOUS YEAR'S PERIOD (Q1 2016: EUR 33.0 MILLION).

Adler Real Estate: capital increase proposed, issue of bonus shares

April 25 (Reuters) - Adler Real Estate AG ::The management and supervisory boards will be proposing a capital increase from company funds and the issue of bonus shares at a ratio of 10:1 of existing share capital for approval by the 2017 annual general meeting.Capital increase of 4,770,237.00 euros from 47,702,374.00 euros to 52,472,611.00 euros ($57.13 million).Have taken this decision against backdrop of company's positive performance in recent financial years and to account for fact that company has substantial capital reserves.Issue of bonus shares is intended to enable shareholders to participate in company's success.

Adler Real Estate says Austria's supreme court of justice confirms decision of Austrian Takeover Commission

Adler Real Estate AG : Said on Thursday supreme court of justice of the republic of Austria confirmed decision of Austrian takeover commission dating from November 22, 2016 concerning the former participation of ADLER Real Estate AG in Conwert Immobilien Invest SE .Continues to refute the accusations raised against ADLER by the Austrian Takeover Commission and reviews appropriate legal measures.

Adler Real Estate: 2015/2020 corporate bond tap successfully placed

Adler Real Estate Ag : 2015/2020 corporate bond tap successfully placed . Tap volume increased by 50 percent to 150 million euros ($158.82 million) .Placement at significant premium of 104.4 percent to par.

Adler Real Estate decides to tap 2015/2020 corporate bond

Adler Real Estate AG :Decides to tap the 2015/2020 corporate bond (350 million euros ($370.44 million); 4.75 pct) with target proceeds of 100 million euros and to call the 2014/2019 corporate bond (130 million euros; 6.00 pct).