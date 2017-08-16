Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

Admiral Group posts HY EPS 57.3 PENCE

Aug 16 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL GROUP PLC :GROUP'S SHARE OF PROFIT BEFORE TAX £195 MILLION.EARNINGS PER SHARE 57.3 PENCE.INTERIM DIVIDEND 56.0 P/SHARE.GROUP TURNOVER (*1) £1.45 BILLION.GROUP NET REVENUE £0.55 BILLION.SOLVENCY RATIO (POST DIVIDEND) (*1, 2) 214%.DAVID STEVENS, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER "WE'VE GROWN TURNOVER AND CUSTOMER NUMBERS IN OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES BY OVER 13%.UK INSURANCE BUSINESS (PRIVATE CAR, HOUSEHOLD AND VAN) GREW TURNOVER BY 11% TO £1.14 BILLION (H1 2016: £1.03 BILLION).INTERNATIONAL INSURANCE BUSINESSES GREW COMBINED TURNOVER BY 39% TO £221.9 MILLION (H1 2016: £159.2 MILLION).SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF 18.1 PENCE PER SHARE.NUMBER OF VEHICLES INSURED ALSO GREW BY 7% TO 3.77 MILLION (30 JUNE 2016: 3.52 MILLION) WITH VOLUMES IMPROVING IN Q2.UK CAR INSURANCE PROFIT WAS BROADLY FLAT AT £224.2 MILLION COMPARED TO £222.8 MILLION FOR H1 2016.

UK's FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information

June 16 (Reuters) - UK Financial Conduct Authority:Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents​.Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last year's quoted premium.Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully compliant with FCA rules.‍Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair disclosure on their renewal prices​.

April 27 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc ::Non-executive director and chairman, Alastair Lyons, did not offer himself for re-election at Admiral's AGM held on April 26.Non-executive director annette court has succeeded Alastair Lyons as chairman with effect from April 26.

Admiral : CFO Geraint Jones says firm to take remaining Ogden Rate hit of 60-70 million pounds, net of tax, over the next 3-5 years. . Says does not see discount rate change impacting long-term growth in the business. . Says discount rate change did not reflect the way claimants invest lump sum payments, looks for "less eccentric" conclusion from government review . Says expects to launch personal loans product fully in the first half of 2017. .Says looking at "large number" of locations for post-Brexit EU subsidiary, expects decision "in month or two"; not speaking to regulators in other countries..

Admiral Group Plc : Announce appointment of Annette Court as non-executive chairman of Admiral .Annette will succeed current Admiral chairman, Alastair Lyons, when he retires from board at AGM on April 26, 2017.

UK rate change to add 50-75 stg to average comprehensive motor insurance policy - PwC

:Consultants PwC say a sharp cut in the UK's personal injury discount rate will lead to an annual increase of 50-75 pounds on an average comprehensive motor insurance policy..

Association of British Insurers-cutting discount rate is "crazy decision"

Association of British Insurers (ABI): ABI says cutting discount rate is "crazy decision", motor and liability premiums will rise .ABI says NHS will likely have 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) rise in compensation bills as a result of discount rate cut.

Admiral says to postpones FY results to March 8 after Ogden rate annoucement

Admiral Group Plc : Decided to postpone preliminary announcement of results for year ended 31 december 2016 from 1 march 2017 to 8 march 2017 . Estimated total net financial impact(1) of all claims settling at new rate is £140m to £175m . Admiral group plc - estimated net financial impact on 2016 reported profit is £70m to £100m . Group expects to maintain final dividend at last year's level of 51.5 pence per share .Admiral- if market pricing adjusts future premiums to reflect lower discount rate, there will be no significant impact on future business.

UK's Ministry of Justice:Ministry of justice - Lord Chancellor would announce result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims on morning of 27 February.

Ministry of Justice: On 7 December, Lord Chancellor informed market that result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims would be announced by 31 January . This has taken longer than anticipated, so it is not yet possible to make an announcement .However, lord chancellor remains committed to making an announcement in February.