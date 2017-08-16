Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)
1,921.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
13.00 (+0.68%)
1,908.00
1,916.00
1,931.00
1,909.00
444,155
726,241
2,184.00
1,680.00
Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)
Admiral Group posts HY EPS 57.3 PENCE
Aug 16 (Reuters) - ADMIRAL GROUP PLC
UK's FCA says insurer Admiral gave customers wrong information
June 16 (Reuters) - UK Financial Conduct Authority:Admiral agrees to contact customers who may have been given inaccurate information in renewal documents.Found Admiral included inaccurate premium amounts in renewal documents issued to some customers by publishing last year's quoted premium.Admiral will now make changes to ensure it is fully compliant with FCA rules.Currently assessing firms' implementation of these rules to ensure that firms are giving customers clear and fair disclosure on their renewal prices. Full Article
Admiral says Annette Court succeeded Alastair Lyons as chairman
April 27 (Reuters) - Admiral Group Plc
Admiral CFO says 60-70 mln stg Ogden hit still to take
Admiral
Admiral announces appointment of Annette Court as non-exec chairman
Admiral Group Plc
UK rate change to add 50-75 stg to average comprehensive motor insurance policy - PwC
:Consultants PwC say a sharp cut in the UK's personal injury discount rate will lead to an annual increase of 50-75 pounds on an average comprehensive motor insurance policy.. Full Article
Association of British Insurers-cutting discount rate is "crazy decision"
Association of British Insurers (ABI): ABI says cutting discount rate is "crazy decision", motor and liability premiums will rise .ABI says NHS will likely have 1 billion pound ($1.24 billion) rise in compensation bills as a result of discount rate cut. Full Article
Admiral says to postpones FY results to March 8 after Ogden rate annoucement
Admiral Group Plc
UK's Ministry of Justice says Ogden rate announcement to be out Feb. 27
UK's Ministry of Justice:Ministry of justice - Lord Chancellor would announce result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims on morning of 27 February. Full Article
UK's Lord Chancellor to make announcement on discount rate review in Feb
Ministry of Justice: On 7 December, Lord Chancellor informed market that result of her review of discount rate for personal injury claims would be announced by 31 January . This has taken longer than anticipated, so it is not yet possible to make an announcement .However, lord chancellor remains committed to making an announcement in February. Full Article
UPDATE 1-Miners boost Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas
* Balfour Beatty among top-gaining mid caps after results (Adds detail, updates prices at close)