Acadian Timber Corp (ADN.TO)

Acadian Timber Corp reports Q2 earnings per share C$0.24

July 26 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp :Acadian Timber Corp. reports second quarter results and changes to management team.Q2 earnings per share C$0.24.Q2 earnings per share view C$0.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Wyatt Hartley will be leaving position of chief financial officer effective July 27, 2017​.Acadian Timber Corp - ‍Mabel Wong will replace Hartley as Acadian's senior vice-president and chief financial officer​.Qtrly net sales C$12.63 million versus C$13.66 million.Acadian Timber Corp - "‍Hardwood Sawtimber markets remain strong and stable and are unaffected by U.S. trade initiatives​".

Acadian Timber says Q1 earnings per share C$0.28

May 3 (Reuters) - Acadian Timber Corp :Acadian Timber Corp. reports strong first quarter results.Qtrly net sales C$23.1 million versus C$21.4 million .Q1 earnings per share C$0.28.Q1 earnings per share view C$0.29 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acadian Timber announces normal course issuer bid

Acadian Timber Corp : Acadian Timber announces normal course issuer bid . Acadian Timber - permitted to acquire up to 915,965 common shares, being 10% of company's public float, in 12-month period commencing March 7, 2017 .Acadian Timber Corp - will fund purchases through available cash.

Acadian Timber posts Q2 earnings c$0.35/shr; says Brian Banfill to leave COO position

Acadian Timber Corp : Acadian Timber Corp reports second quarter results and changes to management team . Q2 earnings per share c$0.35 . Q2 sales c$11.7 million versus c$13.1 million . Q2 earnings per share view c$0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S .Brian Banfill will be leaving position of chief operating officer effective August 3, 2016.

Acadian Timber reports Q1 earnings per share C$0.26

Acadian Timber Corp : Qtrly net sales C$21.4 million versus C$24.7 million . Acadian Timber Corp. reports first quarter results . Q1 earnings per share C$0.26 .Q1 earnings per share view C$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Acadian Timber Corp announces review of strategic alternatives

Acadian Timber Corp:Says Board of Directors has initiated a review of strategic alternatives, which may include, among other things, a sale of all or parts of its business, a merger or other business combination or other strategic transaction.Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee, which has engaged Scotiabank as its financial advisor, to assist in this process.Company does not intend to provide further updates on its strategic review until such time as the Board of Directors determines is appropriate.