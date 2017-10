Adesso AG (ADNGk.DE)

Latest Key Developments (Source: Significant Developments)

adesso buys start-up medgineering

Oct 19 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::DGAP-NEWS: ADESSO EXPANDS ITS PORTFOLIO OF E-HEALTH SOLUTIONS THROUGH THE TAKEOVER OF START-UP MEDGINEERING.‍POTENTIAL REVENUE IN GERMANY IS LESS THAN EUR 10 MILLION​.‍FIRST POSITIVE CONTRIBUTION TO EARNINGS IS EXPECTED IN 2019​.‍ACQUIRED 100 % OF SHARES IN MEDGINEERING GMBH, WHICH IS BASED IN HALLE (WESTPHALIA)​.‍PURCHASE PRICE WAS LESS THAN EUR 1 MILLION​.

Adesso comments on FY sales and earnings forecast

Sept 15 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::H1 ‍SALES INCREASED BY 26% TO EUR 149.6 MILLION​.H1 EBITDA AMOUNTS TO EUR 7.6 MILLION (- 14%).H1 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME AMOUNTED TO EUR 2.2 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 4.0 MILLION).DUE TO WEAKER DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATING EARNINGS IN H1 OF 2017, FULL-YEAR FORECAST FOR EBITDA WAS ADJUSTED TO EUR 20 TO 24 MILLION.‍FY SALES EXPECTED TO REACH UPPER END OF SALES FORECAST OF EUR 300 MILLION​.

Adesso H1 EBITDA down at 7.6 million euros

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::OPERATING RESULT IN THE SECOND QUARTER BELOW PLAN DUE TO INVESTMENTS IN STRONG HEADCOUNT EXPANSION - ADJUSTED FORECAST.IN Q2 OF 2017 ADESSO HAD REVENUES OF EUR 74.0 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 62.9 MILLION.‍SALES IN FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017 COULD BE INCREASED BY 26 % TO EUR 149.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 119.0 MILLION).​.H1 ‍EBITDA OF EUR 7.6 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 8.9 MILLION)​.OUTLOOK 2017: EBITDA FORECAST ADJUSTED TO EUR 20 TO 24 MILLION.

Adesso invests with 30 pct in startup soccerwatch.tv‍​

Aug 24 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::INVESTS WITH 30 PERCENT IN STARTUP SOCCERWATCH.TV‍​.

Adesso awarded 3.2 million euros contract from NRW state administration

May 31 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::AWARDED EUR 3.2 MILLION CONTRACT FROM NRW STATE ADMINISTRATION FOR MIGRATION PROJECT.‍HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY NORTH-RHINE WESTPHALIAN STATE OFFICE FOR INFORMATION AND TECHNOLOGY (IT.NRW) FOR A PROJECT FOR MIGRATING EXISTING SYSTEMS AS PART OF A EUROPE-WIDE CALL FOR TENDERS​.

Adesso Q1 EBITDA up 37 pct at 5.2 milion euros

May 26 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::CONTINUES GROWTH PATH IN THE FIRST QUARTER 2017 INCREASING SALES AND OPERATING EARNINGS.Q1 EBITDA: + 37 % TO EUR 5.2 MILLION.Q1 GROUP SALES INCREASED BY 35 % TO EUR 75.7 MILLION (25 % ORGANIC).Q1 EARNINGS EBITDA GREW BY 37 % TO EUR 5.2 MILLION.Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF EUR 2.2 MILLION (Q1/2016: EUR 1.5 MILLION).OVERALL FORECAST FOR 2017 WITH SALES BETWEEN EUR 270 AND 300 MILLION AND EBITDA BETWEEN EUR 23 AND 27 MILLION CAN BE CONFIRMED.DUE TO A LOW NUMBER OF POTENTIAL WORKING DAYS IN Q2, LOWER SALES AND PROFIT CONTRIBUTION IS EXPECTED FOR THAT PERIOD.

Adesso extends contracts of Executive Board members Christoph Junge and Andreas Prenneis

May 22 (Reuters) - ADESSO AG ::EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS CHRISTOPH JUNGE AND ANDREAS PRENNEIS GAIN EARLY FIVE-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSIONS.

Adesso FY sales up at 260.4 mln euros

In 2016, its initiatives for expansion resulted in sales growth of 33 %, to 260.4 million euros ($279.07 million), a 61 % increase in its operating result (EBITDA).
Increase of 20 % in dividends proposed.
Adesso expects sales revenue to increase further in 2017, to between 270 million euros and 300 million euros.
Company will continue to pursue its ambitious growth strategy in 2017 and expects EBITDA to increase to between 23.0 million euros and 27.0 million euros.

Adesso FY EBITDA up 61 pct at 23.1 million euros

Adesso AG :Successful fourth quarter results in a 61 pct increase in EBITDA for full year 2016 to 23.1 million euros ($24.54 million) and a 161 pct increase in EPS to 2.14 euros.

Adesso proposes increasing dividend by 20 pct

Adesso AG :dgap-adhoc: adesso ag: increase in the dividend by 20 % to eur 0.36 per share proposed.